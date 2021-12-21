16 Almond Cake Recipes You'll Go Nuts For

By Ita Mac Airt
December 21, 2021
Credit: Blaine Moats

Almond flour will add a sweet, natural almond flavor to cakes, while chopped almonds will add a lovely crunch. Go nuts with this amazing array of our best almond cake recipes, including a beautiful Bundt cake made with ground almonds, sliced almonds, and almond extract; a classic Italian chocolate cake that's made with almond flour for a naturally gluten-free treat; an irresistible almond rhubarb coffee cake; and many more.

Start Slideshow

1 of 17

Almond Crunch Pound Cake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A rich pound cake made with almond paste, lemon, and vanilla is topped with crunchy, caramelized slivered almonds. Serve with whipped cream and raspberries for a gorgeous treat. "It freezes really well so you can have a great dessert on hand," says recipe contributor Valerie.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 17

Almond Lemon Cake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Similar to an angel cake but much richer thanks to the addition of sour cream and almonds. "This cake was a hit!" says home cook m. "I paired it with a lemon icing and everyone loved it."

3 of 17

Almond and Pear Cake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A simple, not-too-sweet cake with a wonderful almond and pear flavor that's perfect for winter. "What a fabulous cake!" says Allrecipes Allstar Kim's Cooking Now. "I love the ground almonds and amaretto." Dust powdered sugar on top and/or serve with a dollop of whipped cream.

Advertisement

4 of 17

Almond Rhubarb Coffee Cake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The almond-streusel on this rhubarb coffee cake is irresistible. This recipe makes two delicious dessert cakes, which is just as well since everyone will want a second slice!

5 of 17

Keto Pumpkin Cheesecake with Almond Pecan Crust

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This delicious, keto-friendly dessert is a cross between cheesecake and pumpkin pie with a tasty almond-pecan crust. It's an easy, low-carb dessert for the holidays, or any time.

6 of 17

Instant Pot® Torta Caprese (Italian Flourless Chocolate-Almond Cake)

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This classic Italian chocolate cake is made with almond flour, eggs, chocolate, and cocoa. Cooking it in an electric pressure cooker keeps it fudgy and moist without drying it out. Dust with powdered sugar and cocoa powder for a beautiful, gluten-free dessert.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 17

Orange Cake with Semolina and Almonds

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This gluten-free citrusy cake is made with ground almonds, whole oranges, and semolina and laced with a brandy-based orange liqueur. "Such a delicious, moist, flavorful cake," says home cook claire. "Outstanding taste sensation!"

8 of 17

Glazed Almond Bundt Cake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Made with ground almonds, sliced almonds and almond extract, this 5 star nutty cake is a tasty treat for almond lovers.

9 of 17

Almond Ricotta Cake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This Italian almond ricotta cake is naturally gluten free. "Smells and tastes divine," says home cook Wrenzie. "A simple and delicious fluffy light cake!" Dust with powdered sugar before serving for a gorgeous Easter dessert.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 17

Norwegian Almond Cake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This is a light, gluten-free almond cake that has a rich custard topping. "Not a pretty cake, but never met a person who didn't like it!" says recipe contributor TIGERDYR.

11 of 17

Amaretto Cream Cake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This layered cake is flavored with an almond-flavored liqueur, filled with a fruity apricot filling, and frosted with an amaretto cream cheese frosting to create a very delicious and rich dessert.

12 of 17

Cherimoya-Almond Cake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The tropical fruit, cherimoya, also known as custard apple, is paired with almond meal, sliced almonds, eggs, butter, cinnamon, and sugar in this delightful cake that's naturally gluten free.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 17

Banana-Almond Streusel Bundt® Cake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

An incredibly moist banana cake with the delightful taste of almond streusel in every bite. "It's got a great flavor, texture, crumb, and it pairs perfectly with a cup of coffee," says Allrecipes Allstar Kim.

14 of 17

Gluten-Free Chocolate Mocha Mug Cake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

In less than 5 minutes, you could be tucking into a rich and decadent dessert with this easy gluten-free chocolate mug cake that's made with almond flour, an egg, coconut oil, espresso coffee, and chocolate.

15 of 17

Mixed Berry Almond Cake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Raspberries and blueberries are arranged between layers of rich, buttery cake batter that's flavored with grated almond paste. Sliced almonds are sprinkled on top of the cake before baking for a deliciously unique nutty cake.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 17

Dutch Butter Cake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This moist cake is rich with almond flavor and is a favorite in most Dutch households. "I sprinkled sliced almonds on top after applying the egg wash," says home cook justliveforlife. "This comes pretty close to Opa's authentic Boterkoek!"

17 of 17

More Like This

Credit: Buckwheat Queen

 

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Ita Mac Airt