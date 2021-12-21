16 Almond Cake Recipes You'll Go Nuts For
Almond flour will add a sweet, natural almond flavor to cakes, while chopped almonds will add a lovely crunch. Go nuts with this amazing array of our best almond cake recipes, including a beautiful Bundt cake made with ground almonds, sliced almonds, and almond extract; a classic Italian chocolate cake that's made with almond flour for a naturally gluten-free treat; an irresistible almond rhubarb coffee cake; and many more.
Almond Crunch Pound Cake
A rich pound cake made with almond paste, lemon, and vanilla is topped with crunchy, caramelized slivered almonds. Serve with whipped cream and raspberries for a gorgeous treat. "It freezes really well so you can have a great dessert on hand," says recipe contributor Valerie.
Almond Lemon Cake
Similar to an angel cake but much richer thanks to the addition of sour cream and almonds. "This cake was a hit!" says home cook m. "I paired it with a lemon icing and everyone loved it."
Almond and Pear Cake
A simple, not-too-sweet cake with a wonderful almond and pear flavor that's perfect for winter. "What a fabulous cake!" says Allrecipes Allstar Kim's Cooking Now. "I love the ground almonds and amaretto." Dust powdered sugar on top and/or serve with a dollop of whipped cream.
Almond Rhubarb Coffee Cake
The almond-streusel on this rhubarb coffee cake is irresistible. This recipe makes two delicious dessert cakes, which is just as well since everyone will want a second slice!
Keto Pumpkin Cheesecake with Almond Pecan Crust
This delicious, keto-friendly dessert is a cross between cheesecake and pumpkin pie with a tasty almond-pecan crust. It's an easy, low-carb dessert for the holidays, or any time.
Instant Pot® Torta Caprese (Italian Flourless Chocolate-Almond Cake)
This classic Italian chocolate cake is made with almond flour, eggs, chocolate, and cocoa. Cooking it in an electric pressure cooker keeps it fudgy and moist without drying it out. Dust with powdered sugar and cocoa powder for a beautiful, gluten-free dessert.
Orange Cake with Semolina and Almonds
This gluten-free citrusy cake is made with ground almonds, whole oranges, and semolina and laced with a brandy-based orange liqueur. "Such a delicious, moist, flavorful cake," says home cook claire. "Outstanding taste sensation!"
Glazed Almond Bundt Cake
Made with ground almonds, sliced almonds and almond extract, this 5 star nutty cake is a tasty treat for almond lovers.
Almond Ricotta Cake
This Italian almond ricotta cake is naturally gluten free. "Smells and tastes divine," says home cook Wrenzie. "A simple and delicious fluffy light cake!" Dust with powdered sugar before serving for a gorgeous Easter dessert.
Norwegian Almond Cake
This is a light, gluten-free almond cake that has a rich custard topping. "Not a pretty cake, but never met a person who didn't like it!" says recipe contributor TIGERDYR.
Amaretto Cream Cake
This layered cake is flavored with an almond-flavored liqueur, filled with a fruity apricot filling, and frosted with an amaretto cream cheese frosting to create a very delicious and rich dessert.
Cherimoya-Almond Cake
The tropical fruit, cherimoya, also known as custard apple, is paired with almond meal, sliced almonds, eggs, butter, cinnamon, and sugar in this delightful cake that's naturally gluten free.
Banana-Almond Streusel Bundt® Cake
An incredibly moist banana cake with the delightful taste of almond streusel in every bite. "It's got a great flavor, texture, crumb, and it pairs perfectly with a cup of coffee," says Allrecipes Allstar Kim.
Gluten-Free Chocolate Mocha Mug Cake
In less than 5 minutes, you could be tucking into a rich and decadent dessert with this easy gluten-free chocolate mug cake that's made with almond flour, an egg, coconut oil, espresso coffee, and chocolate.
Mixed Berry Almond Cake
Raspberries and blueberries are arranged between layers of rich, buttery cake batter that's flavored with grated almond paste. Sliced almonds are sprinkled on top of the cake before baking for a deliciously unique nutty cake.
Dutch Butter Cake
This moist cake is rich with almond flavor and is a favorite in most Dutch households. "I sprinkled sliced almonds on top after applying the egg wash," says home cook justliveforlife. "This comes pretty close to Opa's authentic Boterkoek!"