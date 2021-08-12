20 Tailgate Party Snacks You Can Make in Your Air Fryer
Get over your fear of frying! Here's an alternative way to indulge in crispy fried finger food for your next tailgate. When you make these tempting snacks in your air fryer, you'll use just a hint of oil compared to a deep-fryer — but you'll still get the kind of crowd-pleasing fan food your pals will cheer for. Check out some of our favorites.
Air-Fryer Fries
Hand-cut potato sticks (peeled or unpeeled) are air-fried and seasoned for an almost guilt-free snack. This recipe works well with sweet potatoes, too. Recipe creator Betty Soup offers three ideas for seasoning:
- ½ teaspoon crushed dried rosemary and ¼ teaspoon garlic salt
- 1 tablespoon parsley, 1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese, and ½ teaspoon Italian seasoning
- 1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese and ¼ teaspoon smoked paprika
Air Fryer Zucchini Chips
"Crunchy, cheesy fried zucchini chips without the guilt of deep frying. This is the perfect way to make use of those abundant zucchini from the garden! Serve with marinara sauce for dipping," says Allrecipes Allstar Soup Loving Nicole.
Air-Fried Taco Dogs
"Hot dogs cooked in an air fryer inside their buns, then topped with taco fixings, will redefine Taco Tuesday. The air fryer renders the hot dogs crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside," says Allrecipes Allstar Buckwheat Queen.
Potato Hay
"Excellent recipe. The timing was perfect. At 13 minutes the potatoes were crispy outside and soft inside," says Buckwheat Queen.
Air-Fried Onion Rings
"This was the first time using my Air Fryer, and they came out pretty good. I would make the slices at least ½ inch wide because the breading masked too much of the onion flavor," says Allrecipes Allstar Deb C.
Air Fryer Avocado Fries
Air Fryer Buffalo Chicken Wings
"These were the best wings I've ever made. We devoured the whole 3 pounds I made. I didn't make the sauce but used bottled wing sauce and BBQ sauce. Next time I'll at least double if not triple it. The were delicious and a lot less greasy then regular wings either fried or baked." —teechurkids
Sweet Potato Chips in the Air Fryer
"Sweet potato chips are prepared in no time in the air fryer. They turn out wonderfully crispy and delicious. Serve straight out of the air fryer with your favorite dip or sandwich," says Allrecipes Allstar Bibi.
Air Fryer Sweet Potato Tots
"Pretty tasty. My kids liked these a lot. They go very well with hamburgers. The sweet and spicy were a nice contrast," says Buckwheat Queen.
Air Fryer Spicy Dill Pickle Fries
"Go bold and use your favorite spicy dill pickle spears for these tasty fries. They are easy to make and will be sure to please anyone that likes spicy food. Serve with ranch dressing or your favorite dipping sauce," says Allrecipes Allstar bd.weld.
Air-Fried Mozzarella Sticks
"Made exactly as written and these turned out pretty good. The one tip I do have is to leave a good amount of space between each stick. I did leave a space but didn't allow enough. With the cheese being frozen, I didn't anticipate them bubbling up as much as they did. Once they bubble into one another it is impossible to separate them. These take a bit of time and effort but are worth it in the end," says Soup Loving Nicole.
Air Fryer Buffalo-Ranch Chickpeas
"This is a highly addictive spicy snack that is simple to make and will disappear quickly. I recommend making 2 batches. You'll thank me later," says Soup Loving Nicole.
Air-Fried Jalapeno Poppers
"I really liked the addition of salami. I added more cheese because an ounce didn't seem worth the trouble. Next time I would pre-cook the bacon beforehand to get a good crisp on it," says Soup Loving Nicole.
Air-Fried Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp
"Simple to put together with only 4 ingredients, but big on flavor! I like to use "extra jumbo" size shrimp, which are 16-20 per pound. Cutting the bacon lengthwise into narrow strips makes it easier to wrap. Refrigerating the shrimp, as well as using thin-cut bacon, will prevent the shrimp from overcooking in the time it takes to crisp the bacon," says France C.
Vegan Chili Cheese Fries
"An American classic goes vegan. Shoestring fries, your favorite vegan chili, and a creamy faux cheese sauce will make you think you are eating greasy spoon grub, but there's nothing greasy about it. Get your forks ready," says Buckwheat Queen.
Air-Fried Bratwurst Bites with Spicy Beer Mustard
Perfect for passing at your next party or setting on a buffet table, these easy air-fried bratwurst bites are served with a delicious dark beer and honey-mustard dipping sauce.
Air Fryer Corn Nuts
Recipe creator Soup Loving Nicole says you can add the spices of your choice to her basic recipe. Ideas include Cajun seasoning, ranch powder, BBQ seasoning, chili powder, taco seasoning, and so on. Buckwheat Queen raves, "Ladies and gentlemen grab your remotes and cold beers, the perfect snack has arrived. The recipe works perfectly for light and super crunchy corn nuts, not hard like store bought. I used tajin spice and loved it."
Air Fryer Ranch-Stuffed Olives
"These air-fried olives come out super crispy and the ranch is built right in so no dipping sauce is required.," says Soup Loving Nicole
Air-Fried Korean Chicken Wings
Here's another take on tailgate party wings. Recipe creator Yoly says, "These Korean-style air-fried wings are crispy, sticky and spicy. Cooked in an air fryer they are ready in less than 30 minutes."
Air Fryer Spicy Roasted Peanuts
These crunchy, spicy, salty homemade roasted peanuts are ready in only 30 minutes. You'll want to make a big batch because they're sure to go fast.
