8 Savory Air Fryer Steak Recipes for Any Night of the Week

When you reach for steak in the grocery store, you're not only opening the door to wholesome, hearty meal possibilities, but also to some sensational snacks–such as beef jerky. Steak is such a versatile protein to work with, you don't need a lot of additional ingredients to create a mouthwatering main dish. If you love the flavor of earthy mushrooms paired with succulent, savory steak, our Air Fryer Steak and Portobello Mushrooms recipe is definitely for you. Or, if you're interested in building the ultimate sweet and salty steak to spoon over rice, you have to try our Air Fryer Steak Bites with Soy Sauce. No matter what flavor of beef-based dish you're craving, we have something in this collection of air fryer steaks that will ignite your inspiration.

01 of 09 Air Fryer Steak Bites View Recipe Steakhouse Steak Bites in the Air Fryer. Bibi Not only does this air fryer cooking method produce juicy, flavor-rich steak, but as recipe creator Brenda Venable points out, by cutting an 8-ounce sirloin into bite-sized pieces, you're able to stretch your meat and your money. Combined with mushrooms and onions (classic steakhouse essentials), a single steak becomes a rave-worthy dinner for two.

02 of 09 Air Fryer Rib Eye Steak View Recipe dotdash meredith food studios Impress any dinner guest with this tantalizing ribeye that you can conveniently make in the air fryer. While the marinating process involved in this steak recipe does require more time than preparing a simple pan-seared ribeye, one bite of the tender, flavorful beef, and you'll be sold on adding it to your regular meal rotation.

03 of 09 Air Fryer Steak for Fajitas View Recipe Take a steak, an onion, a bell pepper, and a few zesty spices, and you have everything you need to create an amazing batch of homemade fajitas; just grab your air fryer and get cooking. This five-star dish is absolutely perfect for a fun "Taco Tuesday" with friends or for when you're looking to change up your usual weeknight dinner plans.

04 of 09 Air Fryer Steak and Mushrooms View Recipe Combining steak and mushrooms means double the meaty umami flavor for this air-fried entree. Enjoy a high-quality steak dinner that also offers the nutritious might of mushrooms in record cooking time.

05 of 09 Air Fryer Steak and Cheese Melts View Recipe Our 15 Best Melts Will Make Your Mouth Water Looking to make a copycat version of your favorite Philly cheesesteak at home? We suggest making this flavorful melt that's packed with beefy, cheesy, comforting flavors. Thinly sliced, air fried steak, melted Provolone cheese, and a delicious vegetable blend piled onto toasted hoagie buns… how can you resist?

06 of 09 Air Fryer Steak Jerky View Recipe Use your air fryer to make a succulent snack that puts its packaged supermarket counterpart to shame. The cooking process for this air fryer jerky takes a couple of hours at a low temperature, but that gives you plenty of time to ready your taste buds for the rich flavor to come.

07 of 09 Air Fryer Steak Tips and Portobello Mushrooms View Recipe Marry your leftover portobello mushrooms and tender, juicy strip steak for a flavorful dish that punches well above its weight. Reviewer Janelle Lang says it's "delicious, fresh, and easy to make."