23 Recipes That Prove Your Air Fryer and Potatoes Are a Match Made in Heaven
Sure, we all know that cooking with an air fryer is a simple way to cut down on calories, but that's far from the only reason you should try one. Air-fried veggies take on their crispiest possible lives after a stint in the air fryer, and nowhere is this more true than with potatoes. Baked potatoes, French fries, potato wedges, and even baby potatoes all get a serious upgrade in the air fryer, with the perfect balance of crispy tenderness, or tender crispiness. Try out these air fryer potato recipes and see for yourself why potatoes and your air fryer are a true dream duo.
Tex-Mex Air Fryer Hash Browns
Sticking some potatoes in the air fryer is a no-fuss, guaranteed-satisfaction way to add some excitement to brunch at home or breakfast for dinner. Bell peppers, jalapeños, and Tex-Mex seasoning add some heat to complement the perfectly crispy potato pieces.
Air Fryer Baked Potatoes
"Perfect as written! The shell gets so crispy but the inside is nice and fluffy," says Allstar Soup Loving Nicole. "My husband said it was the best baked potato he has ever had. He even ate the entire peel which is unlike him. I guess I know how I will be preparing baked potatoes from now on."
Potato Hay
For the crispiest possible side, cook spiralized potatoes in your air fryer. Nobody will be able to resist these spirally spuds.
Air Fryer Fingerling Potatoes
Crispy on the outside and creamy on the inside, these air-fried fingerlings will boost any meal, any time of day. If you're a beginner, this easy recipe is a perfect way to get to know your air fryer.
Air Fryer Peri Peri Fries
"While not a true Peri Peri, as there's no bird-eye chiles, it's what my family have named these," says creator Bren. "I generally serve these with Peri Peri Chicken, hence the name. I hope that you enjoy them as much as we do."
Air Fryer Loaded Greek Fries
Creator Soup Loving Nicole describes these as "Air-fried french fries loaded with Greek flavors. These are great on their own but also pair nicely with lamb, steak, or chicken. Cheese is a must for loaded fries but since feta doesn't melt, I incorporated it into the tzatziki sauce."
Hasselback Air Fryer Potatoes
"Air-fried hasselback potatoes are so easy yet they make such a pretty presentation," says creator Bren. "I serve these with a simple garlic aioli, but feel free to add a dollop of sour cream or topping of your choice."
Air Fryer Garlic and Parsley Baby Potatoes
"These are excellent and perfect as written," says reviewer and Allstar Soup Loving Nicole. "This comes as no surprise to me though. This makes the 7th recipe I've made from this recipe submitter and they have all been 5 stars."
Rosemary Potato Wedges for the Air Fryer
"Try these rosemary potato wedges in your air fryer," says creator and Allstar Bibi. "They are quicker and just as tasty as roasting them in your oven, and you don't need to heat up the whole house to do them! I used the recipe for papa's seasoning salt from this site. Serve with your favorite aioli or dipping sauce."
Air Fryer French Fries
Chef John's take on air fryer French fries is exactly what you're looking for: crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, and robust enough to support toppings. Season these however you like, but Chef John recommends not adding salt until the fries are finished.
Air Fryer Potato Wedges
"Delicious, fast, and easy," says reviewer knightzag. "I omitted chili powder for husband, but am sure that would make it even better. Also, if you have a larger air fryer, no need to do in batches. Mine was ready in 12 minutes."
Vegan Air Fryer Taquitos
If you're looking for a justifiable reason to put mashed potatoes in your air fryer, then these taquitos are your answer. They're easy, and even though they're vegan, they don't sacrifice any flavor.
Air Fryer Latkes
Get rid of the mess and increase the crispiness by making latkes in your air fryer. "You better double the recipe, otherwise you will be sorry once you taste them because you will want more and more," says community member Tuscan_Italian.
Air Fryer Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips
You're just three ingredients and an hour away from the best salt and vinegar chips you've ever tasted. These come out of the air fryer super crispy, and the vinegar flavor is even more pronounced.
Air Fryer Pakoras
That air fryer magic isn't limited to potatoes; it also works wonders on cauliflower. These air fryer pakoras highlight the best in both vegetable with their extra crispy texture and hearty helping of flavor.
Air Fryer Truffle Fries
"I fell in love with truffle fries from the moment I met them on my first trip to Las Vegas," says creator Soup Loving Nicole. "I've made them often since then but finally took the time to experiment in the air fryer for a healthier alternative. These will step up your fry game..."
Air Fryer Salt and Vinegar Fries for One
"Easy and yummy! I didn't detect a strong vinegar flavor but I think it's because I ate them with ketchup, which tends to mask things," says community member LauraF. "Mine took less time to cook, so just adjust based on the air fryer model you have!"
Air Fryer One-Bite Roasted Potatoes
Got 15 minutes and half a pound of mini potatoes? That's all you need for this simple side. The dry Italian dressing mix gives these potatoes a nice taste, but it's the super soft interior and crispy outside that keeps you coming back for more.
Air Fryer Spanish Tortilla
Tortilla, a classic Spanish dish, combines eggs and potatoes for a hearty and delicious start to your day. Save this for a leisurely Saturday morning, when there's a little more time to make and enjoy breakfast.
Air Fryer Tacos de Papa
They're crispy, savory, and handheld — what's not to love? This recipe utilizes instant mashed potatoes for a shortcut, but it's also a great way to use up leftover mashed potatoes from the night before.
Easy Air Fryer Baked Potatoes
"These turned out good," says Allrecipes Allstar Buckwheat Queen. "I cooked mine for a full hour to get a nice crisp on the shell. They've got to be super crisp if I expect the husband to eat the shell. If you haven't tried cooking baked potatoes in the air fryer you need to. Overall good recipe and one I would make again."
Air Fryer Spanish Potato Wedges
These air fried patatas bravas are a tasty spin on spuds. Serve them with pan-fried hot dogs for an easy, rounded out meal.
Air Fryer Potato Chips
Don't call yourself a potato chip fan if you've never air fried your own. This simple recipe cuts down on the mess so you can get to those beautifully crispy chips with little stress and cleanup. Best of all, you can use whatever seasoning (and as much seasoning) as you like.
