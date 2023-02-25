01 of 12 Air Fryer Tacos de Papa View Recipe Who can say no to a crispy potato taco? They're a staple throughout Mexico for good reason. After frying in batches, top these with tons of salsa verde and cotija cheese, or pull out your family's favorite taco night toppings. Bonus: These are a great way to use up leftover homemade mashed potatoes.

02 of 12 Air Fryer Beyond Meat Brats, Onions, and Peppers View Recipe The traditional German sausage, typically made from pork, gets a Meatless Monday makeover. When shopping, look for brands like Impossible and Beyond Sausage—and for an even quicker meal, snag the pre-cut onions and peppers in the produce section. Serve over rice with grainy mustard on the side, or add some hoagies and beers for a satisfying ballpark-inspired meal.

03 of 12 Panko-Crusted Air Fryer Mahi Mahi View Recipe Panko-Crusted Air Fryer Mahi Mahi. Allrecipes Use your air fryer to serve up perfectly flaky fish filets with a satisfying panko-crusted crunch. Not only is mahi-mahi a smart (i.e. sustainably managed and responsibly harvested) seafood choice, but it's reasonably priced, too. Take care not to overcook it and you'll be serving up a flavorful main in less than 20 minutes.

04 of 12 Air Fryer Hamburger Patties View Recipe Why should you make hamburgers in the air fryer? Allrecipes user Sue put it best: "Do I want to stand outside sweating over a hot grill? I don't think so—my air fryer to the rescue!" Use the butter and bouillon mixture to give the patties a nice grilled color, and adjust the cook time to your preferred degree of doneness. And just like that, you've pulled off burger night without a single charcoal briquette.

05 of 12 Air-Fried Chicken Calzone View Recipe Kick off this air fryer dinner with prepared pizza dough – plenty of grocery stores offer pre-made versions, or you can try a hand at making the dough yourself. After stuffing fresh baby spinach, marinara, mozzarella, and chicken into the dough rounds, use a fork to securely crimp the edges. Whichever side of the calzone debate you're on (Is it a pizza? Is it a sandwich?), we can all agree this air-fried version makes for a satisfying dinner.

06 of 12 Mexican-Style Air Fryer Stuffed Chicken Breasts View Recipe Whip up a quick and easy weeknight dinner with these spice-packed stuffed chicken breasts. Make sure to first soak toothpicks in a small bowl with water to keep them from burning while cooking. Serve with fresh pico de gallo and tortillas, or take inspiration from Allrecipes user Lisa and make bite-size wraps for a guaranteed hit at your next tailgate.

07 of 12 Breaded Air Fryer Pork Chops View Recipe France C These breaded pork chops take just 10 minutes in the air fryer and only require basic pantry ingredients—we call that an easy weeknight win. Take it from Allrecipes user Gary: "First time doing pork chops in the air fryer, turned out probably the juiciest chops ever. Will definitely make again!" While air frying, keep finished chops in the oven on the lowest setting so everything's warm when you're ready to serve.

08 of 12 Crumbed Chicken Tenderloins (Air Fried) View Recipe Buckwheat Queen Take a break from frozen chicken nuggets and try out this homemade air-fried version instead. Avoid overfilling the basket and make sure the chicken pieces aren't touching—that's how Allrecipes user Soup Loving Nicole ensures peak crispiness. Don't forget the dipping sauces!

09 of 12 Cajun Air Fryer Salmon View Recipe France C The classic Cajun spice combo of paprika, cayenne, garlic, and oregano come together in this hosting-worthy meal. Take care not to overcook (this can dry out the filets) and pair the salmon with a side of risotto and your guests' favorite veggies. "Absolutely perfect," says Allrecipes user eclipse 007cw. "I will never cook salmon another way."

10 of 12 Air Fryer Shrimp Tacos with Creamy Cilantro Sauce View Recipe Soup Loving Nicole Taco night just got easier with these super simple air fryer shrimp tacos. Recipe author Soup Loving Nicole recommends buying pre-shredded coleslaw mix instead of an entire head of cabbage to cut down on prep time. And don't forget about the creamy cilantro sauce—it perfectly cools down the spiciness of the taco seasoning.

11 of 12 Lemon-Garlic Air Fryer Salmon View Recipe Less than 10 minutes is all it takes to achieve perfectly cooked salmon, thanks to your air fryer. When shopping, seek out center-cut filets about an inch thick and pick up a few sides to go along with this delicious main—perhaps a serving of okra like Allrecipes user Gammy Shark, or a simple risotto like Allrecipes user FrackFamily5.