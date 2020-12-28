14 Amazing Breakfast Foods To Make in the Air Fryer
The air fryer isn't just a healthier way to fry foods. It's also your secret weapon for making amazing breakfast foods that will act as the perfect alarm clock. Fast! Whether you like sweet breakfasts of sticky apple fritters or a classic bacon course, we've got recipes that will satisfy any of your a.m. cravings.
Air Fryer Sweet Potato Hash
Crispy, smoky, and delicious air fryer sweet potatoes with bacon and smoked paprika. "They're perfect for brunch or a side dish," says Angela Sackett.
Air Fryer Bacon
"This is what I've found to be the optimal way for cooking perfectly crispy bacon in the air fryer," says Tammy Ritterskamp. Salty, crunchy goodness is always the way to go.
Cinnamon and Sugar Doughnuts
I love hot cinnamon doughnuts, but don't like or have all the oil to make the recipes," says MumAndMe. "This air fryer version uses less fat, so much choice is butter. Serve and eat hot."
Breakfast Frittata
This sausage, egg, and cheese frittata is ready in about 30 minutes. "Frittatas are easy to make using a cake pan that fits in the air fryer basket," says bd.weld. "Switch up the ingredients to suit your taste."
Tex-Mex Air Fryer Hash Browns
The perfect partner for scrambled eggs, with a little hot sauce on the side. "Use an air fryer to make this crispy, tasty potato hash featuring bell peppers and jalapenos with Tex-Mex seasoning," say Buckwheat Queen.
Easy French Toast Sticks
Nice and crispy outside, soft on the inside. "These easy-to-make French toast sticks turn out great in an air fryer," says bd.weld. "Serve with your favorite French toast toppings, such as powdered sugar, a sugar and cinnamon mix, or syrup."
Sausage Patties
Yoly says, "Air fry your sausage patties and you will avoid grease splatter all over your stovetop. Best part is, the patties will be nicely browned."
Banana Cake
Cake for breakfast is the most important cake of the day. "Everyone loves a good banana cake," says Launa. "This is a scaled down version that makes a small cake. It's ideal for the air fryer or for a single person."
Air Fryer Breakfast Toad-in-the-Hole Tarts
"These little gems are made with ham, egg, and cheese nestled inside a crisp and fluffy tart," says Soup Loving Nicole. "They're impressive enough to serve to guests, yet simple enough to make any day."
Air Fryer Mini Breakfast Burritos
These air fryer breakfast burritos feature browned Mexican-style chorizo, diced potatoes, onions, serrano peppers, and eggs wrapped up in flour tortillas. "These air-fried mini burritos are great for a grab 'n go breakfast or even for a midday snack," says Yoly. "Leave out the serrano chile pepper for a less spicy version."
Churros
"Who doesn't love churros? They're a delicious cinnamon-sugar treat, and making them in an air fryer takes them from a guilty treat into a sweet treat," says thedailygourmet.
Air Fryer Greek Frittata
This simple, tasty, Greek-inspired frittata features feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, and fresh spinach. "No need to turn on your oven since this is made in an air fryer," says Yoly.
Apple Fritters
"These yummy apple fritters can be made in under 30 minutes with the help of an air fryer!" says thedailygourmet. "Serve with vanilla ice cream if desired."
Air Fryer Crescent Breakfast Pockets
These homemade breakfast pockets are made with refrigerated crescent rolls and ready in about 20 minutes. "Easy to make, and the filling can be adjusted however you want," says thedailygourmet. "Think sausage and egg whites with Gouda, or bacon, eggs, and cheese, etc."