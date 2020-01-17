7 Easy Sheet Pan Dinners for Every Day of the Week
Put your sheet pan to good use with these seven sheet pan dinners that are easy to prepare and will make your kitchen smell amazing as they cook. Once dinner is in the oven, your work is done and clean-up is a breeze (especially if you line the pan with foil before you start). So, what are you waiting for? Scroll through and enjoy some easy sheet pan dinners for every day of the week.
Baked Chicken Breasts and Vegetables
Enjoy a nutritious meal with this baked chicken breast and vegetable dinner. Taste the well-seasoned chicken and boldly seasoned veggies that will leave you wanting for more with each bite.
Greek Flank Steak and Veggie Salad
Amaze your dinner guests with taste and presentation with this Greek flank steak and veggie salad. You simply can't beat a juicy steak that's been roasted in a sea of vegetables. To really spice up this dish, serve it with a crunchy, fresh salad.
Chicken, Sausage, Peppers, and Potatoes
Roasted Fennel and Carrots
Turn leftover fennel and carrots into a memorable sheet pan dinner that's sure to please your taste buds and make carrots your new favorite vegetable. This dinner makes a great dish that's ready in 35 minutes or less.
Baked Italian Chicken Dinner
If you're looking for a recipe that's a little more Italian, then we have you covered with this baked chicken dinner. From the juicy chicken to the starchy potatoes and the Italian dressing, this recipe is packed with all kinds of delicious flavors.
Sweet and Spicy Jerk Shrimp
If you love island flavors, then you'll absolutely love making this sweet and spicy jerk shrimp dinner. This dish is perfect for when you're in the mood to try a new cuisine or for when you're craving comfort food.
Everything Salmon Sheet Pan Dinner
Spice up your usual salmon dinner by adding honey, cayenne pepper, and soy sauce. Serve perfectly flaky fish with sweet potatoes and broccoli florets conveniently on a sheet pan for flavor and easy cleanup.