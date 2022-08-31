8 Southern Tomato Recipes That Go Beyond Fried Green Tomatoes
From fried green tomatoes to tomato sandwiches to cheesy tomato pie, no one does tomatoes quite like the South. Here are eight of our favorite Southern tomato recipes that should be on your must-cook list before the season ends.
Southern Tomato Sandwich
This sandwich from @nicolemcmom proves that sometimes simple is best! In this classic Southern summer staple, tomatoes shine and their juices combine with the salt, pepper, and mayonnaise to form a sort of sweet sauce that soaks into the bread. As Nicole puts it, "The bread becomes slightly soggy, in the best way possible."
Best Fried Green Tomatoes
You can't talk about Southern tomato recipes without mentioning fried green tomatoes, and this is one of our top-rated recipes for this dish. Take it from reviewer @TwoDCsPlus1 who writes, "These were the best fried green tomatoes I've ever had in my entire life. I followed the directions exactly and they couldn't have been any better."
Southern Tomato Pie
It doesn't get more classic than a Southern tomato pie. Flaky crust, cheesy creamy filling, thick slices of tomato, and even more cheese, because why not? If you've never made a tomato pie, we implore you to give this recipe a try before the season ends.
Tomato and Bacon Jam
Author @3RDTIMESACHARM writes, "This was given to my mom by her best friend who is a Southern girl at heart. It is a sweet and savory flavor that you never forget." This is an ideal use for those less-than-perfect tomatoes left at the end of the season. Add it to grilled cheese or any favorite sandwich, use it as a spread on burgers, serve with cheese and crackers, or add as a topping for meatloaf.
Scalloped Tomatoes
Move over potatoes — these cheesy baked tomatoes are Southern comfort epitomized. Top with fresh basil and serve alongside your favorite protein for a hearty late summer dinner.
Original Hot Brown
"A hot brown sandwich is a broiled, open-face turkey, bacon, tomato, and cheese sandwich. The recipe originally came from the Brown Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky. I have altered it based on how I have had it served in restaurants in Louisville." -Recipe author, @BIKEMAMA96
Green Tomato Relish
Make tomato season last all year long with this relish. If you've still got lots of green tomatoes on the vine at the end of the season, put them to good use and make a few jars of this tangy, sweet-and-savory condiment. As many reviewers pointed out, a jar of this makes a great gift at Christmastime — if you haven't eaten it all by then, that is.
Southern Style Tomato Gravy
This Southern style gravy is creamy, smoky, and ultra comforting on any grilled meat. Substitute fresh diced tomatoes for canned if you have them.