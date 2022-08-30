Better Than Ordering Takeout — 10 Recipes to Make in Under 45 Minutes for $2 per Serving (Or Less)!
Enjoying delicious, hearty, family-friendly meals should not take hours or break the bank. When we want to get a quick, easy, and cheap meal on the table, we like to turn to shortcut ingredients and budget-friendly pantry staples. These 10 recipes take no more than 45 minutes to whip up and all cost $2 (or less) per serving. From breakfast to dinner, check out these delicious weekday winners.
Mexican Rice and Beans
Here's a hearty, cheap, tasty, one-pot main dish you can pull almost entirely out of your pantry. Even with all those tasty ingredients, this dish only costs $1 per serving. "I used a diced green bell pepper and a diced jalapeño instead of the poblano pepper, and added a can of fire-roasted tomatoes. I will definitely make it again," says reviewer MichelleT.
Quick Eggs Benny Pizza
Whether you want breakfast for dinner or breakfast for, well, breakfast, this pizza is a great choice. It'll taste just as good as any restaurant's eggs Benedict, but you can't beat the price of $1.09 per serving. For just a few cents more, try topping the breakfast pizza with veggies.
Fancy Ramen
Ramen remains a budget favorite, and dialing it up is easy. You can cook velvety, jammy eggs in their shell right in the ramen broth. It may be "fancy," but this ramen still only costs $1.95 per serving.
Sloppy Joes
Sloppy Joes are the original budget-friendly meal. These sandwiches are loaded with more flavor than the canned stuff, and only cost $1.10 per serving.
Cabbage Stir-Fry with Smoked Turkey Sausage
Use heat-and-eat rice or put on a fresh pot before you stir-fry. Including the turkey sausage, stir fry, and side of rice, this meal only costs $1.60 per serving.
Eggs n Bacon Cupcake
These breakfast cups are the perfect quick and easy egg bites for a busy morning. They're packed with hearty ingredients, but at $1.90 per serving, they're so much cheaper than the coffee house version.
Great Mac and Cheese
Ringing up at just $1.20 per serving, this kid-friendly stovetop mac uses dried pasta, a go-to budget stretcher. We like to add broccoli and ham to make it a complete one-dish meal. If you like, sprinkle toasted bread crumbs on top to mimic a crisp-topped oven-baked mac.
Easy Tuna Casserole
With just five super simple ingredients, this tuna casserole is the perfect budget meal. Because it's only $0.95 per serving, you could easily add a bag of frozen veggies to make this comforting meal even heartier.
Potato and Pepper Frittata
Eggs, bacon, and spuds provide a filling budget win in this easy frittata that costs $1.20 per serving. "This dish is quick, easy, and so, so tasty! This also reheats wonderfully for lunch the next day," according to home cook Candice.
Quick and Easy Fish Tacos
It doesn't get much easier than these fish tacos that only cost $0.72 per serving. Using store-bought fish sticks is not only cheaper, but it'll save you so much time without having to bread and bake fresh fish.