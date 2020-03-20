9 Ways to Do Dinner for One in 30 Minutes
Cooking for one can be fun, especially if it's quick and easy. Every recipe on our site can be adjusted to single serving, meaning you can choose from thousands of recipes. To narrow things down, we've picked out nine top-rated dinner recipes that are ready in about thirty minutes and ideal for a party of one.
Broccoli Beef
"I am a tired, cranky, hungry college student with a microscopic kitchen and very little time to spend on cooking," says ERINPOO. "This recipe was everything I was looking for — quick, easy, very yummy, and healthy."
Lemon Rosemary Salmon
"This is easy, fresh, healthy and delicious," says Dianne. "What more could you ask for? The only changes I made where to add some fresh ground black pepper and to cover the baking dish to lock in all the flavors."
Chicken Breasts with Balsamic Vinegar and Garlic
"I was so surprised how delicious this turned out with very few ingredients and how quickly it came together," says LTLBITZ. "This recipe is restaurant quality, I did not alter anything."
Penne Pasta with Spinach and Bacon
"Delicious and easy, how could you ask for anything more?!" says korilynne. "I had made this several times before and I always seem to forget to rate it (and make it often). It is the perfect pasta dish if you want something fast, easy and tasty."
Lucky's Quickie Chickie
"This raises the bar on a 'simple to make' chicken dinner," says ellie. "I followed the recipe exactly including fresh basil which was terrific in this dish, especially with the honey and balsamic. Five-stars for a simple and flavorful dish you can whip up in no time."
Mediterranean Pesto Pizza
"Since I discovered this recipe a few months ago I have made this for lunch 2-3 times a week," says Doc Chef. "I use less cheese and occasionally swap out different tomatoes to keep things interesting, plus I use whole wheat pita. Great and simple dish that's perfect for a quick bite."
Spaghetti Cacio e Pep
"This was simple, delicious and a perfect weeknight meal!" says chefmimi.
Spicy Asian Noodles for One
Ready in about 15 minutes! "This quick ramen recipe will have you enjoying a spicy combination of flavors in this no-cook sauce in under 15 minutes," says Chef Mo. "Deep flavors in such a simple sauce. Sweetness from the apricot preserves and heat from the peppers, but you'll keep going back for more!"
Cajun Chicken Pasta
"The recipe was great!" raves Drod1200. "I really enjoyed it, and it was even better the second day."