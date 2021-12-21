15 Creamy Soups Ready in 30 Minutes or Less
Making warm, comforting soups is something we all look forward to on a chilly day. But sometimes you just don't have the time to whip up a pot of low-cooking, long-simmering soup. If you're short on time, don't give up on your soup cravings just yet! These recipes will still give you the creamiest soups in just 30 minutes or less. Scroll through to find the quickest recipes for your favorite creamy bowls of comfort food.
Joe's Homemade Mushroom Soup
With just a handful of pantry staple ingredients, you'll turn your boring mushrooms into this creamy and delicious soup. You can use whatever mushrooms you have on hand; reviewers like to use Portobello, oyster, and morels. This recipe is meant for serving a crowd, so use the "adjust servings" toggle to scale it down for your needs.
Creamy Chicken and Wild Rice Soup
Grab a rotisserie chicken and quick-cooking wild rice for the easiest soup prep ever. This hearty soup will fill you and your family up — and you can also add some veggies, like carrots and celery, to make it a well-rounded meal.
Best Cream of Potato Soup
Unlike most potato soup recipes that take nearly an hour to make, this potato soup doesn't require you to pre-boil your potatoes. Instead, the slices of potatoes will boil and mash as the soup thickens. The creamy soup is hearty and filling from the potatoes, but it also is a delicious way to sneak some veggies into the picky kids.
Creamy Corn Soup
If you love corn, you need to try this Creamy Corn Soup. It's deliciously flavorful with just a little kick of heat from the cayenne pepper, and it's also quite versatile. Recipe creator Abby likes to add a green chile pepper for more spice or chicken for a more complete meal.
Broccoli Cheese Soup V
Broccoli cheese soup is the ultimate creamy comfort food, and thanks to frozen broccoli and Velveeta cheese, you can have a bowl ready in no time. The cheesy soup is so easy to make and will instantly become a family favorite.
Cream of Spinach Soup
Not only is this soup a great way to use up some spinach — you can use fresh or frozen — but it is also a tasty soup to get the kids to eat their veggies. Reviewers say this creamy soup works with other vegetables too, if you don't have spinach on hand, like broccoli and cauliflower.
Cream of Tomato Soup
Put that can of tomato soup down! Making tomato soup from scratch is so much better, and this recipe only requires five ingredients. Of course, tomato soup isn't complete without its iconic pairing, so serve this tomato soup alongside a toasty grilled cheese.
Curry Pumpkin Soup
Try using your can of pumpkin for something different this year, and make this Curry Pumpkin Soup. The savory soup is packed with flavor from curry powder, canned (or fresh) pumpkin, soy sauce, your favorite broth, butter, and half-and-half. Serve this creamy soup topped with pumpkin seeds and with a side of toasted bread.
Patricia's Green Chile Soup
This cheesy, creamy soup is perfect for anyone who likes spicy foods — but it's not so spicy that the kids can't enjoy it, too! Use canned chicken or rotisserie chicken for super quick prep, and serve this green chile soup with sour cream and tortillas for dipping.
Cheeseburger Soup II
This hearty soup is loaded with the tasty flavors of your favorite cheeseburger and has some sneaky veggies for an extra filling, balanced meal. You can use Velveeta to make this soup, or reviewers like using shredded Mexican-style or Cheddar cheese. Serve your cheeseburger soup with some toasty bread for a meal that will remind you of your summer barbeques.
Cream Of Dill Pickle Soup
Pickle soup may sound strange, but we promise pickle lovers will absolutely devour this tasty soup. Top this pickle-loaded soup with a little bit of hot sauce, and you will have a delicious meal that you'll want to make again and again.
Creamy Cauliflower and Asiago Soup
This cheesy soup is sure to impress everyone — and is a great way to get picky eaters to eat cauliflower because they won't even know it's in there. The cauliflower flavor may be mild, but this soup is anything but bland with the tangy, cheesy flavor from the Asiago and cream cheese.
Chicken Cheese Chowder
This cheesy chowder is loaded with chicken and veggies and is perfect for a cold winter's night. The soup has potatoes, celery, carrots, and onion, but you can add any other veggies that you like. Reviewers say don't skip the Velveeta because the cheese adds an extra creaminess to the soup that other cheeses can't accomplish.
Vegetable Cheesy Soup
Nothing beats the simplicity of this cheesy veggie-packed soup. All you need is a bag of frozen mixed veggies — or your favorite fresh vegetables — a can of creamed corn, cheese, and milk, and you'll have a tasty soup that everyone will love.
Lobster Bisque II
This fancy soup may seem difficult to make, but it's actually so easy with this seven-ingredient recipe — plus, you probably already have most of the ingredients ready to go. Everyone will be so impressed with this savory soup, and they won't even realize it took you less than 30 minutes to make.