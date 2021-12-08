3-Ingredient Party Snacks That Look Like You Made an Effort

It happened again: You let time slip by, and now you're scrambling for a snack to bring to the party or potluck. You could run to the store and pick up something ready-made, or you could pull together a perfectly sharable dish with ingredients you may already have at home. These easy snacks come together quickly and only require three ingredients, max. Whether you make them ahead of time or at the last minute, these simple bites will minimize your time in the kitchen but still impress every guest. Scroll through and get easy recipes for stuffed mushrooms, spinach pinwheels, cookie balls, mozzarella sticks, and more, that take only three ingredients or less.