15 Easy 20-Minute Chicken Dinners
Win the race against the dinner clock with these super-quick and easy chicken recipes. Call these your weeknight warriors. Discover 15 easy dinner ideas made with chicken.
Creamy Chicken Marsala
Cutting the chicken breast into cubes or strips helps speed the cooking time of this comforting dish. You could also place the boneless chicken breasts between two sheets of plastic wrap and lightly pound them into thin cutlets.
Pan-Roasted Chicken Breasts
This recipe calls for skin-on, bone-in chicken breasts, but you could substitute skinless, boneless chicken breasts and still get great results. You might have to reduce the cooking time a bit, but that just makes this quick recipe even speedier.
Chicken Breasts with Chipotle Green Onion Gravy
Watch the video to see how Chef John makes this terrific chicken dish. Bonus: You'll brush up on your pan sauce skills at the same time.
Chicken Breasts in Caper Cream Sauce
Check out the great tips naples34102 offered to make this popular recipe even better, including lightly dredging the chicken in flour give it an eye-appealing crust, and doubling the sauce.
Chicken and Feta Burgers
Top these tasty burgers with tzatziki sauce and serve them on a Greek salad or stuffed into pita bread.
Chicken Katsu
You can make crispy chicken katsu that rivals your favorite Japanese restaurant with a few tips from this helpful video. Here's the tonkatsu sauce you'll want to serve with it, too.
Lucky's Quickie Chickie
It takes a mere four ingredients to get this recipe going (not counting salt, pepper, and oil). How easy is that?
Baja-Style Chicken Bowl
Add a can of black beans to the chicken mixture to make this quick recipe extra satisfying.
Sweet and Sour Chicken
Add any vegetables you like to this quick stir fry. To avoid overcooking the chicken and drying it out, remove it from the skillet after browning, then add it back to the pan to heat up at the end.
A Good Easy Garlic Chicken
This is the kind of versatile chicken recipe you can make quickly and serve over any kind of rice, noodles, or salad.
Sicilian Olive Chicken
"Great dish — quick and easy. Made it twice, both times with kalamata olives, which give it great flavor," says cweber.
Honey Glazed Chicken
"This recipe is so easy and quick to fix, and it tastes good, too. I used lite soy sauce and only one huge chicken breast, but I made the entire amount of sauce so there would be enough to pour over the rice. Definitely a keeper," Paula says.
Lime Garlic Chicken
"The flavors of garlic and lime were a nice combination. What looked like ordinary fried chicken pieces had that little kick of lime taste. I served it with angel hair pasta. I also added an onion and some cilantro," AMYMCGS says.
Tahini Chicken
"Made no changes but did double it. My kids and I loved it and we all had seconds, which is against my diet, but it couldn't be helped! I hardly ever make the same thing twice but this one is going on a rotation!" says asocialb.
Simple Sauteed Sesame Chicken
"Super easy and absolutely delicious! If you have kids (or any other non-spicy eaters) you will want to scale back the red pepper flakes. In my humble opinion, the sweet and heat really makes it, though. Will definitely be making this again," Jen Wilburn says.