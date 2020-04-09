18 Easy Two-Ingredient Desserts

By Vanessa Greaves April 09, 2020
Credit: Allrecipes

Who says recipes have to be complicated to be good? These easy two-ingredient desserts — made with ingredients you probably already have in your pantry — celebrate the minimalist approach to maximum satisfaction, proving that less is more.

Oreo Cookie Bark

Oreo cookies + white chocolate. At last count, there were a gazillion Oreo flavors out there, and they can all be made into this super-easy cookie bark.

Schweine Ohren

Puff pastry + sugar. Translated as "pigs' ears," this super-easy confection is also known as palmiers, palm leaves, or elephant ears. To change it up, roll the pastry dough with cinnamon sugar, fruit preserves, or Nutella.

2-Ingredient Peanut Butter Fudge

Peanut butter + almond bark. So many ways to change up the flavors. How about dark chocolate and crunchy peanut butter next time? And there should definitely be a next time.

Nutella-Coconut Fudge Pops

Nutella + coconut cream. "These are a great homemade version of Coconut Bliss Bars" —CJ

Peanut Butter Banana Ice Cream

Peanut butter + banana. The ingredients are right there in the title, but you can add extras like nuts, chocolate, marshmallows, or crushed cookies.

Chocolate-Covered Potato Chips

Chocolate + potato chips. Because chocolate elevates everything to dessert status. Make sure to use thick, sturdy chips so they'll stand up to the dipping. As an alternative, you can simply drizzle the chocolate over them.

Chocolate Blueberry Bark

Chocolate chips + dried blueberries. Make this with dark chocolate and get a double dose of antioxidants in every bite.

Dark Chocolate Almond Rocks

Almonds + chocolate chips. Substitute any other nuts you like in this super-simple confection.

Puff Pastry Waffles

Puff pastry + Nutella. Puff pastry baked in your waffle iron needs to be your new obsession. Spread with Nutella, peanut butter, jam, or whatever your heart desires.

2-Ingredient Ice Cream

Heavy whipping cream + sweetened condensed milk. You don't need an ice cream maker to whip up this cold, creamy concoction. Of course, you can add anything from chocolate chips to caramel to fruit depending on what you have on hand.

Mousse de Dulce de Leche Repostero (Dulce de Leche Mousse)

Dulce de leche + heavy whipping cream. Plan ahead to make this rich mousse, as it needs to chill for at least 12 hours. In the meantime, just dream of the toppings you could add to it. Fresh fruit? Chocolate shavings? Both?

Affogato

Brewed espresso + vanilla gelato. No modifications required to make this classic Italian dessert. 

Yummy Ice Cream Bread

Ice cream + self-rising flour. Dessert bread meets your favorite ice cream flavor. What could be better?

Mango Mousse

Heavy whipping cream + mango. What better treat to cap dinner with than this light, fresh mousse? 

Easy Gluten-Free 2-Ingredient Nutella® Brownies

Nutella + eggs. Who knew you could make fudgy, gooey brownies with two foods you (probably) already have in your kitchen?  

Yoda Soda

Ginger ale + lime sherbert. This fizzy punch tastes (and looks) out of this world.

Chocolate Banana Pops

Bananas + dark chocolate. These babies are basically ice cream bars. No need to add toppings here, but, if you insist, roll the bananas in nuts, seeds, or granola right after coating them in chocolate. 

One-Ingredient Sorbet

Fruit + more fruit. Keep dessert simple with this no-sugar-added sorbet, which calls for nothing but frozen bananas and frozen strawberries. Serve them as two separate "flavors" or mix them together.  

By Vanessa Greaves