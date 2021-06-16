12 Easy 2-Ingredient Appetizer Recipes
Every party, holiday, or get-together needs finger foods to go around. But the appetizer course doesn't need to be overly complicated. These crowd-pleasing starters make entertaining easier than ever, and they all require just two ingredients.
Grilled Mushrooms with Bacon
Everything is better with bacon, right? These mushrooms are easy to make, and recipe creator Patricia (Newberry) Tatum says children love to help wrap them and eat them too.
Crispy Yuca Fries
Goodbye potato fries, hello yuca fries. Yuca, also known as cassava, is a South American root vegetable that resembles a sweet potato, but with a neutral flavor and light, soft texture. Yuca can be cooked just like a potato, so fry up some slices and serve with your favorite dipping sauce. Creator Chef John recommends ketchup or aioli.
Salami Pinwheels
This recipe makes a savory snack in just 30 minutes. Grab a package of frozen puff pastry and cover it with salami slices before rolling it up and popping it in the oven. According to reviewers, this recipe is also easy to customize with other fan-favorite ingredients such as cheese or different meats.
Puerto Rican Tostones (Fried Plantains)
This super-easy recipe uses plantains and frying oil to make a Puerto Rican favorite. Fried plantains are a versatile addition to any menu as green plantains can be used for savory appetizers and black/dark plantains can be used for sweet appetizers, according to reviewer Chels and JJ.
Grilled Halloumi
This easy recipe is the perfect excuse to fire up the grill. Simply stick the halloumi cheese directly on the grill and let it cook for a few minutes on each side. The cheese will be crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside, so it can be eaten alone or served on pita bread, according to Allrecipes Allstar Buckwheat Queen.
Quince Paste and Cheese Appetizer
Quince paste, also called dulce de membrillo, is a thick jelly made from the quince fruit. While it is a dessert eaten in Spain, it also pairs well with cheese. This recipe uses queso fresca, but creator Rita says you can use Manchego or other cheeses as well.
Crispy Fried Tofu
This easy fried tofu is the perfect vegetarian appetizer. Serve it with your favorite dipping sauce, such as sweet and sour sauce or salsa verde. Reviewer Rosie says it can be made in the air fryer if you don't want to use oil.
2-Ingredient RO*TEL® Bean Dip
All this recipe needs is a can of RO*TEL®, a can of black beans, and a blender to make a quick and tasty dip. Serve with tortilla chips alongside bowls of salsa and guacamole, or with your favorite chip dip, for a perfect dip trio.
Air Fryer Catfish Nuggets
Catfish fillets and fish fry coating make these crispy nuggets "without the guilt of deep frying," according to creator Soup Loving Nicole. And don't forget the tartar and cocktail sauce for dipping!
Pepper Jelly Appetizer
This quick and easy recipe brings the best of spicy and sweet flavors. Simply combine your favorite pepper jelly with cream cheese and serve with crackers.
Caprese Appetizer
Turn the goodness of a caprese salad into a finger food for your next get together. Make this a two-ingredient appetizer by buying marinated mozzarella balls. You won't have to add seasoning and you can use the oil from the marinade.
Parmesan Puff Pastry Stars
Puff pastry and Parmesan are all you need for this cheesy snack. "During the year you can cut out hearts for Valentine's Day or you can eat them like an open-faced sandwich with salmon, cheese, or prosciutto," according to creator lacucinadinadia.