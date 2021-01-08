15 Healthy Breakfasts Ready in 15 Minutes or Less
Whether you're in the mood for fluffy pancakes, a savory breakfast bowl, or a protein-packed smoothie, each of these recipes come together in 15 minutes (or less!), giving you more time to sit and enjoy your breakfast. Try a different recipe every morning, or pick your favorites and put them on repeat! We encourage both strategies—whatever helps you ease into each day.
Kale Banana Smoothie
"Only good things to say about this one," says France C. "I froze my banana in chunks and also stuck my avocado in the fridge before making it. I might even add in more kale next time."
Healthy Coconut Oatmeal
"Fabulous." raves Jillian. "This not only tastes good, but is good for you! The flavor combination is wonderful—just the right amount of sweetness, and the crunch from the walnuts is a nice touch."
Quinoa Pancakes
"Thank you so much for sharing this recipe," says Andrea Wollens. "I love that it called for ingredients I typically have on hand. I ground my own quinoa flour using a coffee grinder. They were yummy and quite satisfying."
Razzy Blue Smoothie
"I'll admit I was skeptical about the combination of grape juice and buttermilk," says Mrsherd, "but I was pleasantly surprised! Neither of the flavors were overpowering but you could still taste them!"
Overnight Oats Blueberry Smoothie Bowl
"This is a big 5-star recipe," says Gotrecipe. "I used blueberry almond milk from Trader Joes and the blueberries were frozen which helped to thicken the mixture."
Blueberry Flax Pancakes
"My kids looked at the pancakes and asked what was wrong with them," says CINDYBANA. "But I threw in a few chocolate chips and they were a hit—even with my picky one. They tasted very good and are very good for you."
Green Smoothie Bowl
"First time eating a smoothie with a spoon, but out of all the smoothies I've tried to date this has got to be one of my favorites," raves KGora.
Greek Yogurt Oatmeal
"Wow, I was hesitant to make this," says Soctdog. "It seemed like too many ingredients, but it was delicious! Great way to start the day with a healthy easy recipe!"
Black Bean Breakfast Bowl
Three reasons to love this recipe, according to pavisa: "Great textures, combination of items, and taste. This recipe contains complex carbohydrates like beans and avocados, which we all need to have healthy, balanced diets and provide energy."
Blueberry Lemon Breakfast Quinoa
"This was really good," says Renee. "It was fresh, yet rich-tasting, and the sweetness from the blueberries and syrup was perfect! Topped with toasted, slivered almonds instead of flax seed. A great new way to have quinoa!"
Blueberry Smoothie Bowl
"This was delicious," raves Tryingtobegood. "The coconut really gave it something special. However, I would add a little milk to the smoothie mixture just to make it blend more easily."
Whole Wheat, Oatmeal, and Banana Pancakes
"YUM! These were delish and healthy," says Meganne1184. "I added an extra banana and about a teaspoon of cinnamon and am glad I did. I didn't have the dried milk powder, but didn't miss it at all. Thanks for the recipe!"
Banana Nut Oatmeal
"What better way than to start off my morning than with warm oatmeal with bananas and walnuts," says OkinawanPrincess "This morning I used steel cut oats instead of quick cooking oats, and brown sugar in place of honey. This was satisfying, healthy, and delicious!"
Tomato and Egg Stir Fry
"I loved how quickly this came together," says France C. "Super healthy, and uses ingredients I always have on hand. Very versatile and perfect for a weekday breakfast."
Fruit and Yogurt Smoothie
"Delicious! I used fat free vanilla yogurt and skim milk to keep it on the lighter side," says Jillian. "This was very good for breakfast."