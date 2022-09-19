12 Super-Easy Bake Sale Treats Are Sure to Sell

There are bake sales where you're ready to show off your decorating chops, your flashiest recipes — and there are bake sales where you need a surefire seller that's not going to take up a day and a half of prep time. After all, successful bake sales are just as much about packaging and promotion as they are the treats you're proffering.

These 12 recipes call for minimal ingredients and minimal time, but still guarantee delicious goods that will impress bake sale patrons and fellow volunteers alike.