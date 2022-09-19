12 Super-Easy Bake Sale Treats Are Sure to Sell
There are bake sales where you're ready to show off your decorating chops, your flashiest recipes — and there are bake sales where you need a surefire seller that's not going to take up a day and a half of prep time. After all, successful bake sales are just as much about packaging and promotion as they are the treats you're proffering.
These 12 recipes call for minimal ingredients and minimal time, but still guarantee delicious goods that will impress bake sale patrons and fellow volunteers alike.
3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies
These cookies won't break the bank or take up a whole afternoon — you probably won't even need a trip to the store, as they just call for peanut butter, sugar, and an egg. Plus, they're great if you need a gluten-free option for the bake sale.
Quick and Easy Brownies
How simple are these? As user ONIOND says, "I made these while standing and chatting with a friend." The brownies come out cake-like, chocolatey, and guaranteed to be a hit among your bake sale crowd – just schedule about 45 minutes to get them done.
Funfetti® Cake Batter Rice Krispies® Treats
The classic marshmallow treat gets a colorful upgrade from everyone's favorite sprinkle-filled cake batter. And the added colorful crunch of Fruity Pebbles cereal makes them a game changer at the bake sale table! Make sure to line the pan with parchment paper for easy removal, or spray with cooking spray like Allrecipes user cookin'nana recommends.
Lemon Pound Cake Cookies
This twist on the classic tea cake came as a happy surprise for home cook jaibux: "I was trying to make lemon cookies, but ended up making something totally different and I was glad with the outcome." Add lemon zest to the batter for an extra flavor boost, then finish with a lemon glaze for a sophisticated touch.
Easy Chocolate Cupcakes
No extra frills on these, making them an easy dessert to make in a tight turnaround. Bake these until the top springs back slightly when pressed, then cool on a wire rack before packing up for the bake sale. And if you have any doubts about how easy these are, check out this user review from Oscarette: "We are 8 years old and we made them all by ourselves." Awww!
Best Chocolate Chip Cookies
Get ready to watch these fly off the bake sale table — who can say no to a classic chocolate chip cookie? Our home cooks recommend chilling the dough at least an hour before baking (this will help the cookies come out even) and allowing them to cool on the cookie sheet (for extra chewiness).
Mini Air Fryer Cherry Hand Pies
Hand pies in a half hour? It's possible when you cut down on prep time by starting with pre-made pie dough and canned cherry pie filling. Simply cut the dough into rounds, scoop in filling, and crimp the edges with a fork before tossing in the air fryer. Pro tip: Work in batches for an even bake.
Mrs. Sigg's Snickerdoodles
No bake sale is complete without a classic snickerdoodle recipe, and this recipe from Beth Sigworth will not disappoint. Most snickerdoodle recipes call for cream of tartar, an ingredient that gives the cookies their signature tangy flavor and pillowy texture. But if you don't have it on hand, simply swap the cream of tartar with double the amount of lemon juice or vinegar.
Robbi's M&Ms Cookies
If you want a kid-friendly addition to your bake sale, look no further than these colorful cookies. You can use any variety of chocolate candy mix in, depending on your taste. Take inspiration from user MANDACOOK1, who opted for candy-covered mint pieces. In their words, they turned out "heavenly."
No Bake Chocolate Oat Bars
Chocolate and peanut butter lovers will have a hard time passing these over. Plus, you don't even need to turn on your oven to whip up this bake sale dessert. Take it from user Lorrie: "Absolutely great recipe and suitable to take to a potluck or bake sale."
Rocky Road Popcorn Balls
Popcorn balls are a nostalgic and easy pick for your upcoming bake sale. If you're really in a hurry, get the whole family involved in the shaping stage — just don't forget to spray hands with cooking spray to prevent any messes. By stirring in miniature chocolate chips and dry roasted peanuts, these old fashioned favorites get a super sweet upgrade.
Peanut Butter Freezer Fudge (2-Ingredient)
Some peanut butter out of the pantry and a splash of maple syrup is all you need to make this simple bake sale dessert. Plus, it comes together in a tight 15 minutes. Consider using chunky peanut butter if you prefer a bit of crunch in your freezer fudge, or stir in chocolate chips like Allrecipes user Terrie Costello-Coats for a classic chocolate and peanut butter combo.