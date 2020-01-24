12 Quick and Easy Puff Pastry Appetizers
Stash a box of puff pastry dough in your freezer, and you're halfway to creating quick and easy party-worthy puff pastry appetizers. Take a look at 12 of our favorite savory bites you can make in just minutes with frozen puff pastry dough and simple ingredients you can pick up at most grocery stores. Entertaining made easy, indeed.
Prosciutto and Parmesan Pinwheels
Some reviewers preferred these savory bites with honey mustard instead of Dijon. Feel free to customize them any way you want by changing out the meats and cheeses to create new flavor combos.
Crispy Cheese Twists
These are the super-crispy, crunchy twisty snacks you sneaked from your parents' cocktail parties. To guarantee non-stick baking, line your baking sheet with parchment paper.
Pistachio Twists
This pastry twist is studded with pistachios instead of cheese. ALH went a step further and brushed the twists with melted butter and honey just before they came out of the oven.
Raspberry Walnut Baked Brie
If you have a little more time to play around with this, you can make individual Brie cups instead of one big Brie, the way Erica did. She says: "I cut the frozen puff pastry into small rectangles or squares, brushed the pastry with beaten egg, and filled with approximately a teaspoon of brie, approximately 1 teaspoon of seedless raspberry jam, and a sprinkling of crushed walnuts. I folded each little piece of pastry over on itself to make either a triangle or a square/rectangle shape, poked a hole in the top with a fork, and brushed the top with egg."
Feta Cheese Foldovers
Home cook Mallinda says: "This is an appetizer that looks more difficult to make than it is. It's really very easy to put together and the pastries have a nice taste." To bump up the flavor, she followed the lead of several other home cooks and used feta cheese with sun-dried tomatoes.
Cranberry Brie Bites
Cut a sheet of puff pastry into squares and bake with a filling of cranberry sauce, brie, and walnuts for an easy, elegant party snack. Home cook MSELS says: "Love these! They are now the most requested appetizer I make for parties. I used seeded raspberry jam, not cranberry, but everything else is the same."
Sausage Pinwheels
Although the recipe doesn't call for you to precook the sausage before rolling it up in the puff pastry, several reviewers recommend that do you so in order to cut down on the grease. Home cook Lynda S, however, used ground turkey flavored with Italian seasonings, and she says it wasn't greasy at all.
Pesto Puff Pastry Pinwheel
This deceptively easy appetizer is a guaranteed stunner. Watch the video to see how easy it is to make, and if you want to fill it with your own homemade pesto sauce, here a great pesto recipe to try.
Mushroom Bundles
Several reviewers cooked the mushrooms in sherry instead of white wine to amplify the flavor of the mushrooms. Home cook Marianne says, "My whole house smelled divine while they were simmering!"
Ham and Cheese Pinwheels
Home cook CWOK says, "These were delicious, and they all got eaten up at a family gathering for Christmas."
Easy 3-Ingredient Cheese Pinwheels
Three ingredients and 30 minutes. That's all it takes to make these easy party bites. Happyschmoopies says, "These were so easy to make and had a ton of flavor considering you used so little ingredients. I would definitely make these again."
Mini Mushroom and Goat Cheese Tarts
This easy, elegant appetizer takes only 35 minutes from start to finish. Nell says: "These were great. I made three different appetizers for a dinner party and these were the favorites."
The only thing home cook easypeasy would change is to cut the pastry sheets into small bite-size squares to make them easier to handle as finger food.
State of Home Cooking
We're serving up and celebrating the biggest home-cooking trends from the most enthusiastic cooks we know: our community. We crunched the data from 1.2 billion annual Allreceipes website visits and 2.5 billion annual page views. Then we dug even further, surveying Allrecipes cooks about what's in their carts and fridges, on their stovetops and tables, and on their minds. Graze-and-Go snacking is just one of the topics they're most curious about. See more of the "State of Home Cooking" special report.