Easy 10-Minute Breakfasts for Busy Weekdays
Streamline your mornings with these easy, delicious, and filling breakfasts that will make you want to rise and shine the moment the sun cracks the horizon. These 10-minute breakfasts offer ideas for smoothies, fancy toast toppings, and even breakfast tacos. You'll never be left wanting fast breakfast ideas with this collection of 10-minute breakfasts.
Avocado Toast
Avocado toast may not be popping up on Instagram feeds as often these days, but it never fails to be simple, filling, and satisfying breakfast. You can make slices for the whole family with one avocado, or quarter the fruit and get a breakfast for the next few days. It's never a bad idea to add a fried egg if you have the time.
Peanut Butter Banana Smoothie
The flavors might resemble your favorite ice cream, but this breakfast smoothie is filled with fiber-rich bananas and protein-rich peanut butter. One recipe makes four servings, so make a whole recipe and freeze the extras for the week, or halve it if you need fewer servings.
Healthy Breakfast Sandwich
Put a health halo 'round your head after you finish off this light and healthy breakfast sandwich. With just four ingredients, you can pull this together quickly while you're listening to your favorite morning podcast or cleaning up last night's dishes.
Good Morning Wrap
Turn your morning parfait into a quick and easy wrap that can go with you out the door or is easy to hold while you scroll the morning news. Customize your wrap by swapping in your favorite flavored granola or in-season fruits.
Bacon and Egg Tacos
Instead of using a fork for your eggs and bacon, use a flour tortilla. Cook the bacon the night before while the oven is still hot from dinner and this breakfast comes together in just eight minutes.
Crunchy Brunch Wrap
Add a surprising bit of crunch to your peanut butter and banana wrap with rice-and-wheat cereal. This one also works great for kids who need a breakfast to eat while they're standing at the bus stop.
Fluffy Microwave Scrambled Eggs
You can enjoy these eggs on their own for a protein-packed breakfast to go. But they also make a delicious component of a larger breakfast, with fresh fruit and toast if you have the time to spare.
Almond Berry Smoothie
If you have a jar of almond butter in your pantry, here's the perfect way to use it up. The flavor is nuttier, milder than peanut butter, which makes it a great pairing for frozen blueberries. You can always use dairy milk and peanut butter if that's what you have in your fridge and pantry.
Queenie's Killer Tomato Bagel Sandwich
This might seem like a lunch sandwich, but there's no shame in eating your morning bagel topped with fresh tomato slices. The ingredient list is simple, too, with just the addition of cream cheese and basil for extra tang and flavor. You can get creative with flavored cream cheeses when you need to shake things up a bit.
Make-ahead Greek Yogurt Parfait
Allrecipes' contributor Jenny Tovey suggests making these yogurt parfaits ahead of time so they're ready to serve to your family as soon as you wake up, but they come together in 10 minutes. So if you don't have time at night, don't worry. Make them in the morning, stash the rest, and you have breakfasts for days.
Tom's Scrambled Egg Sandwich
This sandwich makes for the perfect light dinner, but it's an equally easy and delicious breakfast. Put your morning eggs on lightly toasted bread that's been dressed up with a bit of mayo and mustard for a great start to the day.
Banana Nut Oatmeal
On cold mornings, nothing warms and comforts like a bowl of oatmeal. This one returns to one of the classic quick bread flavors: banana nut. Be sure to grind the flax seeds before adding to the oatmeal so they release their heart-healthy benefits.
Sweet Breakfast Sandwich
This won't win any awards in the healthful department, but it'll take home a blue ribbon in deliciousness. Chocolate-hazelnut spread and marshmallow cream pair perfectly with fresh banana slices on a toasty English muffin.