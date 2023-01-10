10 Budget-Friendly Dinners With Meat

01 of 10 Real Hungarian Goulash View Recipe Inexpensive chuck roast is the star of this classic goulash — the required slow braising ensures it becomes tender and succulent. The rich paprika-scented onion gravy cries out to be sopped up, so make sure you've got bread on hand. Try garnishing with a dollop of sour cream for an extra flourish.

02 of 10 Sloppy Joes View Recipe Dianne A great sloppy joe sandwich isn't just for kids. The whole family will enjoy this hearty meal that stretches a pound of ground beef into 4-6 servings. If you want to make it go even further, you can add a can of drained pinto beans into the mix as it cooks, to extend the protein and serve an extra couple of people.

03 of 10 Chef John's Peanut Curry Chicken View Recipe Chef John Boneless, skinless chicken thighs are the star of this luxurious peanut curry that is redolent with spices and the perfect thing to serve over rice. The sauce is nice and rich, so a little of this dish goes a long way — an ideal main dish to serve a crowd.

04 of 10 Black Pepper Beef and Cabbage Stir Fry View Recipe TTV78 Most stir fries call for cuts of beef that are a bit on the pricey side, but this version swaps in ground beef to give all the great flavor for a fraction of the price. Bulked up with cabbage and cooked with a spicy black pepper sauce, this recipe is sure to become a go-to favorite at your house.

05 of 10 Tuna Noodle Casserole View Recipe Melissa Goff Tuna noodle casserole has been a budget-friendly dinner option for families for generations, and it is no wonder. A great one is hearty and satisfying, easy to make, and full of nostalgic deliciousness. This is one of our most popular versions and worth a spot in your regular rotation.

06 of 10 Easy Meatloaf View Recipe DAIBREAK Meatloaf might be one of the dishes all ground beef aspires to become, and for good reason. It's hearty, delicious, and versions like this recipe are practically foolproof. Even better, the generous loaf is likely to have leftovers, which make spectacular sandwiches for lunch or even dinner later in the week!

07 of 10 Honey-Garlic Slow Cooker Chicken Thighs View Recipe Photo by Sherri. The only thing better than a recipe that is budget-friendly is one that also is easy to cook. And nothing is simpler than a great hands-off slow-cooker recipe that can work on dinner while you work on other things. This recipe cooks on low for six hours, making it a great dish for busy weekends, but for weekdays you can either cook overnight and then reheat before dinner, or if you are working from home, set it up at lunchtime.

08 of 10 Potato Salmon Patties View Recipe Extending canned salmon with potato flakes to make these patties makes them extra budget conscious. And many swear that it is the ideal way to sneak more fish into your family's diet without any complaints from the pickier eaters. Dip them in horseradish for an extra flavor punch.

09 of 10 Ranch-Baked Chicken Thighs with Bacon, Brussels Sprouts, and Potatoes View Recipe Let's be honest, this dish pretty much had us at "ranch." A complete meal, easily put together in a baking dish, it is a one-pot wonder of texture and flavor. Chicken thighs star here, and are perfect for baking since not only are they inexpensive, they actually stay juicier during cooking than breasts would.