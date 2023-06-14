3 Varieties of Frozen Fruit Are Being Recalled for Potential Hepatitis Contamination

If you have any frozen fruit, check the label!

Published on June 14, 2023
Frozen berry recall on a purple background
Photo:

Dotdash Meredith

Select packages of frozen fruit from three different stores are being recalled because they contain strawberries that might be contaminated with Hepatitis A.

Willamette Valley Fruit Co. issued a voluntary recall for its frozen fruit that contains strawberries grown in Mexico—the fruit was sold at Walmart, Costco, and H-E-B in multiple states. The recalled items include packages of just frozen strawberries and packages of mixed fruit that may be contaminated as well. Check your freezers for these recalled products:

Walmart

The recall impacts the following products sold in Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. They were sold between January 24, 2023, and June 8, 2023.

  • Great Value Sliced Strawberries
  • Lot Code: 4018305; Best-by Date: 7/19/2024
  • Lot Code: 4019305; Best-by Date: 7/20/2024
  • Great Value Mixed Fruit
  • Lot Code: 4024205; Best-by Date: 7/25/2024
  • Lot Code: 4025305; Best-by Date: 7/26/2024
  • Lot Code: 4032305; Best-by Date: 8/2/2024
  • Lot Code: 4033305; Best-by Date: 8/3/2024
  • Lot Code: 4034305; Best-by Date: 8/4/2024
  • Lot Code: 4035305; Best-by Date: 8/5/2024
  • Great Value Antioxidant Fruit Blend
  • Lot Code: 4032305; Best-by Date: 8/2/2024

Costco

The recall impacts the following products sold in Arizona, California, Colorado, and Texas. They were sold between October 3, 2022, and June 8, 2023.

  • Rader Farms Fresh Start Smoothie Blend
  • Lot Code: 4224202; Best-by Date: 2/11/2024
  • Lot Code: 4313202; Best-by Date: 5/10/2024
  • Lot Code: 4314202; Best-by Date: 5/11/2024
  • Lot Code: 4363202; Best-by Date: 6/29/2024
  • Lot Code: 4364202; Best-by Date: 6/30/2024
  • Lot Code: 4017302; Best-by Date: 7/18/2024
  • Lot Code: 4018302; Best-by Date: 7/19/2024
  • Lot Code: 4042306; Best-by Date: 8/12/2024
  • Lot Code: 4043306; Best-by Date: 8/13/2024
  • Lot Code: 4060306; Best-by Date: 8/30/2024

It’s important to note that this recall is unrelated to the other Costco frozen strawberry recall that was announced last week.

H-E-B

The recall impacts the following products sold in Texas. They were sold between July 18, 2022, and June 8, 2023.

  • Rader Farms Organic Berry Trio
  • Lot Code: 4153205; Best-by Date: 12/2/2023
  • Lot Code: 4283202; Best-by Date: 4/10/2024
  • Lot Code: 4284202; Best-by Date: 4/11/2024
  • Lot Code: 4058302; Best-by Date: 8/28/2024
  • Lot Code: 4059302; Best-by Date: 8/29/2024

You can find product images on the FDA's site.

If you have any of these bags of frozen fruit in your freezer, do not eat them; instead, throw them away or return them to the store for a full refund. No other lot codes or products are impacted by this recall.

At this time, there haven’t been any Hepatitis A cases reported after eating the frozen berries, but Hepatitis A is a highly contagious disease that can cause serious illness. It can take between 15 and 50 days after eating the contaminated food for symptoms to appear. Symptoms include fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, dark urine, pale stool, and abnormal liver tests—and in some cases, it can lead to liver failure in those with pre-existing conditions or who are immunocompromised.

If you believe you have eaten a contaminated berry, you should contact your healthcare provider, even if you are not experiencing symptoms. While many of us were vaccinated against Hepatitis A as children, you should check with your healthcare provider to determine if a vaccine is appropriate and discuss next steps. If you are experiencing any Hepatitis A symptoms, you should contact a healthcare professional immediately.

