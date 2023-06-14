Food News and Trends Recalls 3 Varieties of Frozen Fruit Are Being Recalled for Potential Hepatitis Contamination If you have any frozen fruit, check the label! By Bailey Fink Bailey Fink Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on June 14, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Dotdash Meredith Select packages of frozen fruit from three different stores are being recalled because they contain strawberries that might be contaminated with Hepatitis A. Willamette Valley Fruit Co. issued a voluntary recall for its frozen fruit that contains strawberries grown in Mexico—the fruit was sold at Walmart, Costco, and H-E-B in multiple states. The recalled items include packages of just frozen strawberries and packages of mixed fruit that may be contaminated as well. Check your freezers for these recalled products: Walmart The recall impacts the following products sold in Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. They were sold between January 24, 2023, and June 8, 2023. Great Value Sliced StrawberriesLot Code: 4018305; Best-by Date: 7/19/2024Lot Code: 4019305; Best-by Date: 7/20/2024Great Value Mixed FruitLot Code: 4024205; Best-by Date: 7/25/2024Lot Code: 4025305; Best-by Date: 7/26/2024Lot Code: 4032305; Best-by Date: 8/2/2024Lot Code: 4033305; Best-by Date: 8/3/2024Lot Code: 4034305; Best-by Date: 8/4/2024Lot Code: 4035305; Best-by Date: 8/5/2024Great Value Antioxidant Fruit BlendLot Code: 4032305; Best-by Date: 8/2/2024 Costco The recall impacts the following products sold in Arizona, California, Colorado, and Texas. They were sold between October 3, 2022, and June 8, 2023. Rader Farms Fresh Start Smoothie BlendLot Code: 4224202; Best-by Date: 2/11/2024Lot Code: 4313202; Best-by Date: 5/10/2024Lot Code: 4314202; Best-by Date: 5/11/2024Lot Code: 4363202; Best-by Date: 6/29/2024Lot Code: 4364202; Best-by Date: 6/30/2024Lot Code: 4017302; Best-by Date: 7/18/2024Lot Code: 4018302; Best-by Date: 7/19/2024Lot Code: 4042306; Best-by Date: 8/12/2024Lot Code: 4043306; Best-by Date: 8/13/2024Lot Code: 4060306; Best-by Date: 8/30/2024 It’s important to note that this recall is unrelated to the other Costco frozen strawberry recall that was announced last week. H-E-B The recall impacts the following products sold in Texas. They were sold between July 18, 2022, and June 8, 2023. Rader Farms Organic Berry TrioLot Code: 4153205; Best-by Date: 12/2/2023Lot Code: 4283202; Best-by Date: 4/10/2024Lot Code: 4284202; Best-by Date: 4/11/2024Lot Code: 4058302; Best-by Date: 8/28/2024Lot Code: 4059302; Best-by Date: 8/29/2024 You can find product images on the FDA's site. If you have any of these bags of frozen fruit in your freezer, do not eat them; instead, throw them away or return them to the store for a full refund. No other lot codes or products are impacted by this recall. At this time, there haven’t been any Hepatitis A cases reported after eating the frozen berries, but Hepatitis A is a highly contagious disease that can cause serious illness. It can take between 15 and 50 days after eating the contaminated food for symptoms to appear. Symptoms include fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, dark urine, pale stool, and abnormal liver tests—and in some cases, it can lead to liver failure in those with pre-existing conditions or who are immunocompromised. If you believe you have eaten a contaminated berry, you should contact your healthcare provider, even if you are not experiencing symptoms. While many of us were vaccinated against Hepatitis A as children, you should check with your healthcare provider to determine if a vaccine is appropriate and discuss next steps. If you are experiencing any Hepatitis A symptoms, you should contact a healthcare professional immediately. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit