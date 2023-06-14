Fried Beef Tacos

Gather all ingredients. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Lay 8 tortillas flat on a surface. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Combine beef, taco seasoning, and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Press 1/4 cup of beef mixture onto half of each tortilla. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Heat 1/4-inch of oil in a high-sided skillet over medium heat until shimmering. Working in batches, carefully add one taco at a time, flat, to the hot oil. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Hold empty side of the tortilla with a pair of tongs, and fold over beef filling once the shell is softened, about 5 seconds. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Cook, turning once, until shell is golden brown and beef is no longer pink in the center, 30 seconds to 1 minute per side.. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 160 degrees F (70 degrees C). Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate, and sprinkle with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Serve immediately topped with onion and cilantro. Serve with lime wedges, salsa, and hot sauce. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

Cook's Notes:

Use a lean ground beef to save on grease. Use the side of the skillet to help flip and stabilize the taco as you fold. Don’t skip the paper towel-lined plate – these are pretty greasy and just a rack won’t do.

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.

Recipe Variations:

Use flour tortillas, but cook at a lower temperature.

Try folding some shredded cheese into the beef mixture.

Use ground pork or turkey instead of beef.