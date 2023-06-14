Latin American Mexican Main Dishes Tacos Fried Beef Tacos Be the first to rate & review! 1 Photo These crispy fried beef tacos—sometimes called "Arizona Tacos"— are having a moment on TikTok. You press the raw meat onto the tortilla before frying the whole thing for the ultimate crunchy exterior with a tender, juicy filling. And they're easy to make—here's how. By Julia Levy Julia Levy Julia Levy is an experienced cook with a demonstrated history of working in the publishing industry. She is skilled in catering, food & beverage, event planning, and menu development. She tests and develops recipes in the DotDash Meredith Test Kitchen for Southern Living. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on June 14, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 20 mins Cook Time: 10 mins Total Time: 30 mins Servings: 4 Yield: 8 tacos Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 8 (5-inch) corn tortillas 1 pound ground sirloin 2 tablespoons taco seasoning 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided 1/2 cup vegetable oil, or as needed for frying 1/2 cup minced white onion 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro lime wedges, for serving 1/4 cup salsa, or as needed, for serving Directions Gather all ingredients. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Lay 8 tortillas flat on a surface. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Combine beef, taco seasoning, and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Press 1/4 cup of beef mixture onto half of each tortilla. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Heat 1/4-inch of oil in a high-sided skillet over medium heat until shimmering. Working in batches, carefully add one taco at a time, flat, to the hot oil. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Hold empty side of the tortilla with a pair of tongs, and fold over beef filling once the shell is softened, about 5 seconds. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Cook, turning once, until shell is golden brown and beef is no longer pink in the center, 30 seconds to 1 minute per side.. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 160 degrees F (70 degrees C). Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate, and sprinkle with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Serve immediately topped with onion and cilantro. Serve with lime wedges, salsa, and hot sauce. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Cook's Notes: Use a lean ground beef to save on grease. Use the side of the skillet to help flip and stabilize the taco as you fold. Don’t skip the paper towel-lined plate – these are pretty greasy and just a rack won’t do. We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used. Recipe Variations: Use flour tortillas, but cook at a lower temperature. Try folding some shredded cheese into the beef mixture. Use ground pork or turkey instead of beef. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 462 Calories 19g Fat 41g Carbs 37g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 462 % Daily Value * Total Fat 19g 24% Saturated Fat 6g 29% Cholesterol 101mg 34% Sodium 668mg 29% Total Carbohydrate 41g 15% Dietary Fiber 8g 28% Total Sugars 4g Protein 37g Vitamin C 41mg 204% Calcium 108mg 8% Iron 5mg 29% Potassium 812mg 17% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Fried Beef Tacos