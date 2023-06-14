Fried Beef Tacos

These crispy fried beef tacos—sometimes called "Arizona Tacos"— are having a moment on TikTok. You press the raw meat onto the tortilla before frying the whole thing for the ultimate crunchy exterior with a tender, juicy filling. And they're easy to make—here's how.

Published on June 14, 2023
an overhead view looking down on a platter of fried beef tacos served garnished with onion and cilantro.
Prep Time:
20 mins
Cook Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
8 tacos
Ingredients

  • 8 (5-inch) corn tortillas

  • 1 pound ground sirloin

  • 2 tablespoons taco seasoning

  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

  • 1/2 cup vegetable oil, or as needed for frying

  • 1/2 cup minced white onion

  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

  • lime wedges, for serving

  • 1/4 cup salsa, or as needed, for serving

Directions

  1. Gather all ingredients.

    an overhead view of all ingredients to make fried beef tacos, gathered on a kitchen counter.

    Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

  2. Lay 8 tortillas flat on a surface. 

    eight flour tortillas lined up on a baking sheet.

    Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

  3. Combine beef, taco seasoning, and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl.

    ground beef in a glass mixing bowl with taco seasoning added.

    Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

  4. Press 1/4 cup of beef mixture onto half of each tortilla.

    seasoned ground beef pressed into one half of each of the 8 flour tortillas on a baking sheet.

    Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

  5. Heat 1/4-inch of oil in a high-sided skillet over medium heat until shimmering. Working in batches, carefully add one taco at a time, flat, to the hot oil.

    tortilla with ground beef being added to a shallow pan of oil for frying.

    Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

  6. Hold empty side of the tortilla with a pair of tongs, and fold over beef filling once the shell is softened, about 5 seconds.

    ground beef taco, folded in half, frying in a shallow pan.

    Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

  7. Cook, turning once, until shell is golden brown and beef is no longer pink in the center, 30 seconds to 1 minute per side.. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 160 degrees F (70 degrees C). 

  8. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate, and sprinkle with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. 

    8 golden-brown fried beef tacos resting/draining on a paper towel lined baking sheet.

    Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

  9. Serve immediately topped with onion and cilantro. Serve with lime wedges, salsa, and hot sauce.

    8 fried beef tacos on a platter being dressed with onions, cilantro, and hot sauce.

    Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

Cook's Notes:

Use a lean ground beef to save on grease. Use the side of the skillet to help flip and stabilize the taco as you fold. Don’t skip the paper towel-lined plate – these are pretty greasy and just a rack won’t do.

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.

Recipe Variations:

Use flour tortillas, but cook at a lower temperature.

Try folding some shredded cheese into the beef mixture.

Use ground pork or turkey instead of beef.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

462 Calories
19g Fat
41g Carbs
37g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 462
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 19g 24%
Saturated Fat 6g 29%
Cholesterol 101mg 34%
Sodium 668mg 29%
Total Carbohydrate 41g 15%
Dietary Fiber 8g 28%
Total Sugars 4g
Protein 37g
Vitamin C 41mg 204%
Calcium 108mg 8%
Iron 5mg 29%
Potassium 812mg 17%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

