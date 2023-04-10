Salad Kits Sold in 5 States Recalled Due To Potential Listeria Contamination

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink

Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news.

Published on April 10, 2023
Fresh Express salads with recall button
Fresh Express issued a recall for multiple varieties of its branded and private label salad kits due to the potential presence of Listeria monocytogenes. The salads are already expired and are no longer available to buy, but Fresh Express issued the recall in case anyone still has the bagged salad kits in their fridge. 

The three recalled salad kits are labeled as either Fresh Express or Publix brands and were sold in retail stores in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. However, the salad kits are no longer available to purchase at any retail location. 

If you have any of the following recalled products in your fridge, do not consume them; instead, throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund. The recalled salad kits are: 

  • Fresh Express Caesar Chopped Kit
  • UPC: 00071279309194; Best-by Date: 4/2/23; Sold in: FL, GA, NC, and SC
  • Fresh Express Chopped Kit Chipotle Cheddar
  • UPC: 00071279306049; Best-by Date: 4/2/23; Sold in: FL, GA, NC, SC, and VA
  • Publix Makoto Honey Ginger Salad Kit
  • UPC: 00071279309194; Best-by Date: 3/31/23; Sold in: FL, GA, and NC

The recalled salads all share the product code: GO75. You can find product images on the FDA’s site.

Fresh Express' salad kits were recalled after the Georgia Department of Agriculture found the Listeria pathogen in a sample at a Morrow, Georgia, facility. But no other Fresh Express products are impacted by this recall.

As of now, there haven’t been any illnesses reported after eating the salad kits. But if you experience any symptoms of a Listeria infection, you should seek medical treatment. Listeria can cause serious infections in young children, older individuals, those with weakened immune systems, and people who are pregnant. 

Most people infected with Listeria may experience short-term symptoms, such as fever, headache, nausea, stiffness, diarrhea, and abdominal pain. However, a Listeria infection can be fatal and cause stillbirth or miscarriages in pregnant individuals.

If you have any questions regarding Listeria infections, you can contact your doctor. If you have any questions about the recall, you can contact Fresh Express at (800) 242-5472.

