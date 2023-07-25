Skittles Just Released Its Weirdest Flavor Yet

We all know about the oddly specific—and sometimes just downright odd—food holidays that happen practically every day of the year. While we don’t normally celebrate things like National Wine and Cheese Day or National Peanut Butter Day unless companies are giving away free food—or by coincidentally eating peanut butter that day—we’re definitely going to be celebrating National Mustard Day this year.

Why? Because an unlikely duo is coming together to celebrate the food holiday: Skittles and French’s.

French’s and Skittles Launch New Mustard-Flavored Skittles

For the past five National Mustard Days, which falls on August 5 this year, French’s has launched some pretty kooky collabs. We’re talking mustard doughnuts, mustard ice cream, mustard beer, and even hot dog buns infused with mustard. This year, French’s is taking its mustard flavor to candy with the first-ever mustard-flavored Skittles.

“SKITTLES is always looking to inspire moments of everyday happiness and deliver unexpected ways for fans to experience the brand,” said Ro Cheng, Mars’ Marketing Director. “That’s why we’ve teamed up with French’s to create the first-of-its-kind SKITTLES that combines their tangy mustard flavor with our iconic chewy texture to deliver this unique summer treat for National Mustard Day.”

No, this isn’t a prank, French’s Skittles are real, and they taste like yellow mustard.

French's

If you’re brave enough to try the savory, chewy candy, then you’ll have to know you won’t be able to find them in stores. French’s mustard Skittles are only available via giveaways—both on social media and at pop-ups in a few cities.

Through August 5, French’s is going on an East Coast tour in its Mustard Mobile (yep, it looks like a bottle of yellow mustard) and will be stopping in Atlanta, Washington D.C., and New York City. Mustard fans can find the Mustard Mobile—and new French’s Skittles—at the following places:

July 31: Ponce City Market, Atlanta

August 2: City Center, Washington D.C.

August 5: Hudson River Park, New York City

You can follow along on French’s social media channels to find more information about the National Mustard Day tour.

If you can’t make it to an in-person giveaway, you can enter to win a pack of French’s Skittles online at Frenchs.com/MustardSkittles through August 5.

To all you mustard-lovers out there, good luck, we hope you get to try these strange new candies.

