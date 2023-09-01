French Apple Cake

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease

cake pan with butter and line the bottom with parchment paper.

Peel and core apples, and cut into cubes between 1/4 and 3/8-inch in size. A little smaller is okay, but if your cubes are any larger, they won’t get tender enough when baked. Add to a large bowl and toss with apple cider vinegar.

Mix together flour, baking powder, and salt in a small bowl.



In another bowl, beat butter, 1/2 cup white sugar, and brown sugar with an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Beat in 1 egg on high speed until it is fully incorporated and the mixture is smooth. Add the second egg and repeat. Mix in rum, vanilla extract, and 1/2 of the flour mixture. When the flour disappears add the rest, and fold in with a spatula.

Fold in apples until evenly mixed into the batter. Transfer batter to the prepared pan, making sure all the batter is pressed in firmly. Smooth top and dust with remaining 3 tablespoons sugar.



Bake in the preheated oven until a skewer inserted into the center comes out clean, about 45 minutes.