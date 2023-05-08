Wendy's Is Giving Away Free Fries This Week

We have almost survived Mercury Retrograde (woo!), and to finish it strong, Wendy’s has saved an all-around fan favorite menu item—its crispy and delicious fries—for last, as the featured item on its ‘Mercury Menu’ showcasing sweet deals and free items (with purchase) when you order via mobile.



And, the phrase “saving the best for last” definitely applies here, as Wendy’s won our fast-food fry test for its all-natural cut potatoes, hint of sea salt, and perfectly crispy texture. It ranked 5 stars on each measure and took home the trophy for first place, even outshining McDonald’s!

From Monday, May 8 through Sunday, May 14, you can get a free Any Size Hot & Crispy Fry by ordering from Wendy’s mobile app, which you can download for orders and future purchases and rack up Wendy’s Rewards™ points, so you’ll continue to save money and score more free menu items down the road.

This is one week you definitely don’t want to miss out on! And, congratulations! By the end of the week, you will have survived Mercury Rx, this round, and just that fact alone makes each bite into a salty, crispy fry that much more gratifying, too.