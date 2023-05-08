Wendy's Is Giving Away Free Fries This Week

Get 'em while they're hot!

By Isadora Baum
Published on May 8, 2023
A Wendy's storefront with a teal, yellow and red border on it.
Photo:

Getty Images/Allrecipes

We have almost survived Mercury Retrograde (woo!), and to finish it strong, Wendy’s has saved an all-around fan favorite menu item—its crispy and delicious fries—for last, as the featured item on its ‘Mercury Menu’ showcasing sweet deals and free items (with purchase) when you order via mobile

And, the phrase “saving the best for last” definitely applies here, as Wendy’s won our fast-food fry test for its all-natural cut potatoes, hint of sea salt, and perfectly crispy texture. It ranked 5 stars on each measure and took home the trophy for first place, even outshining McDonald’s!

From Monday, May 8 through Sunday, May 14, you can get a free Any Size Hot & Crispy Fry by ordering from Wendy’s mobile app, which you can download for orders and future purchases and rack up Wendy’s Rewards™ points, so you’ll continue to save money and score more free menu items down the road. 

This is one week you definitely don’t want to miss out on! And, congratulations! By the end of the week, you will have survived Mercury Rx, this round, and just that fact alone makes each bite into a salty, crispy fry that much more gratifying, too. 

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
A Wendy's storefront with red and blue triangles in the corners of the image
Wendy’s Is Giving Away Free Chicken Nuggets This Week
A Wendy's restaurant sign next to a tree with blue sky in the background.
Wendy's Is Giving Away Free Crispy Chicken Sandwiches This Week
A dunkin' donuts hot coffee and dunkin' iced coffee on orange burst on purple background.
How to Get Free Coffee at Dunkin' Donuts All May Long
a pattern of both sweet and savory pretzels from Auntie Anne's on a blue background
Auntie Anne's Is Giving Away Free Pretzels to Celebrate National Pretzel Day
Overhead shot of a box of cookies with a colorful Happy Mother's Day message
Dining Out for Mother's Day? Check Out These Deals
McDonald's McGold Card
Here's How to Get Free McDonald's for the Rest of Your Life
Panera storefront
Panera Is Giving Away Free Coffee for a Year—Here’s How to Get It
Ben & Jerry's ice cream cones
Ben & Jerry’s Is Giving Away Free Ice Cream for the First Time in 4 Years
Dairy Queen ice cream cones
Dairy Queen Is Giving Away Free Ice Cream To Celebrate the First Day of Spring
Wendys French Fries
Here's How To Get Free Fries At Wendy's This Summer
Wendy's Fry Week
Here's How to Get Free Fries at Wendy's Every Day This Week
Bowl of guacamole with chips sticking out of it
You Can Get Free Guac at Any Restaurant This Week—Here’s How
McDonald's
Here's How To Get Free Food and Discounts at McDonald's Every Day This Week
McDonald's Storefront
Hey McDonald’s: Please Bring These International Menu Items to the U.S.
Wendy's Logo
Here Are All the Best Deals at Wendy's This Month
McDonald's large french fries
Here's How to Get Free Large Fries At McDonald's Today