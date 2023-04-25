Wendy's Is Giving Away Free Crispy Chicken Sandwiches This Week

Here's how to get yours!

By Isadora Baum
Published on April 25, 2023
A Wendy's restaurant sign next to a tree with blue sky in the background.
Photo:

Getty Images/Allrecipes

Mercury in Retrograde gets a bad rap—for good reason, since it’s believed to cause trouble with miscommunication, technology glitches, delays in travel and transportation, overall confusion, and the return of exes (oof) and people from the past, along with other relationship problems. 


This transit, Mercury Rx runs April 21 through May 14, which can seem like a large chunk of time. Luckily, to alleviate some of the stress and conflict it brings, Wendy’s is offering fans some great deals on popular menu items each week, as part of their ‘Mercury Menu’ or survival kit. The deal we are loving this week? A free crispy chicken sandwich.

How to Get a Free Wendy’s Crispy Chicken Sandwich This Week

This week, from Monday, April 24 through Sunday, April 30, you can get a free Wendy’s Crispy Chicken Sandwich, when ordering via the mobile app and with purchase of a menu item. Hopefully cashing in on this deal will soothe broken hearts from Wendy's removing the beloved grilled chicken sandwich from the menu recently.


Plus, ordering on the app helps you rack up points for even more free food, when ordering via mobile and with Wendy’s Rewards™. Just imagine how good it’ll taste when you’re hit with a ‘Wyd’ text from an ex or you realize an important work email had been left for days in draft mode. Trust us. You need this sandwich

