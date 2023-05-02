Wendy’s Is Giving Away Free Chicken Nuggets This Week

Unfortunately, Mercury is still in retrograde (until May 14th), so if you’re experiencing issues with travel plans, transportation, technology, or relationships, you’re not alone—we’re only about halfway through. And, if your weekend’s had some drama, there’s no better reason to stop by Wendy’s for its ‘Mercury Menu’ and weekly deals, where you’ll get free menu items with a purchase.



ICYMI, last week Wendy's was giving away free Crispy Chicken Sandwiches when ordering via the mobile app. With each order (and future orders), you’ll earn points, which you can then use to snag free items on a regular basis, as long as you order on the app using Wendy’s Rewards™.

If you haven’t taken advantage of the ‘Mercury Menu’ just yet, don't worry, there are still more deals to come. This week, Monday, May 1 through Sunday May 7, you’ll get a free 6 Pc. Crispy or Spicy Chicken Nuggets with any purchase when you order from the Wendy’s mobile app. So, whether you like your nuggets traditionally mild or hot and spicy, they’re yours for free to make Mercury Rx struggles a little more sweet and way less severe.

