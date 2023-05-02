Wendy’s Is Giving Away Free Chicken Nuggets This Week

Here's how to get your hands on some!

By Isadora Baum
Published on May 2, 2023
A Wendy's storefront with red and blue triangles in the corners of the image
Photo:

Getty Images/Allrecipes

Unfortunately, Mercury is still in retrograde (until May 14th), so if you’re experiencing issues with travel plans, transportation, technology, or relationships, you’re not alone—we’re only about halfway through. And, if your weekend’s had some drama, there’s no better reason to stop by Wendy’s for its ‘Mercury Menu’ and weekly deals, where you’ll get free menu items with a purchase. 

ICYMI, last week Wendy's was giving away free Crispy Chicken Sandwiches when ordering via the mobile app. With each order (and future orders), you’ll earn points, which you can then use to snag free items on a regular basis, as long as you order on the app using Wendy’s Rewards™. 

If you haven’t taken advantage of the ‘Mercury Menu’ just yet, don't worry, there are still more deals to come. This week, Monday, May 1 through Sunday May 7, you’ll get a free 6 Pc. Crispy or Spicy Chicken Nuggets with any purchase when you order from the Wendy’s mobile app. So, whether you like your nuggets traditionally mild or hot and spicy, they’re yours for free to make Mercury Rx struggles a little more sweet and way less severe. 

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
A Wendy's restaurant sign next to a tree with blue sky in the background.
Wendy's Is Giving Away Free Crispy Chicken Sandwiches This Week
a pattern of both sweet and savory pretzels from Auntie Anne's on a blue background
Auntie Anne's Is Giving Away Free Pretzels to Celebrate National Pretzel Day
A dunkin' donuts hot coffee and dunkin' iced coffee on orange burst on purple background.
How to Get Free Coffee at Dunkin' Donuts All May Long
Panera storefront
Panera Is Giving Away Free Coffee for a Year—Here’s How to Get It
Ben & Jerry's ice cream cones
Ben & Jerry’s Is Giving Away Free Ice Cream for the First Time in 4 Years
Dairy Queen ice cream cones
Dairy Queen Is Giving Away Free Ice Cream To Celebrate the First Day of Spring
McDonald's Storefront
Hey McDonald’s: Please Bring These International Menu Items to the U.S.
KFC Storefront
KFC Is Adding Chicken Nuggets to the Menu for the First Time Ever
Chick-fil-A Logo on a white burst pattern on a yellow background.
Chick-fil-A Is Changing Its Rewards Program—Here’s What You Need To Know
Amazing Crusted Chicken
This Secret Ingredient Will Give You the Most Amazing Crusted Chicken
McDonald's McGold Card
Here's How to Get Free McDonald's for the Rest of Your Life
close up view of Chicken Nuggets served with carrots, celery, and white sauce in a glass bowl
Gluten-Free Chicken Nuggets
13 Ratings
Wendy's Fry Week
Here's How to Get Free Fries at Wendy's Every Day This Week
portrait shot salmon filets
5 Ways to Tell Your Salmon Is Wild-Caught
Sam's Club storefront on a blue background
Sam's Club Memberships are Practically Free This Week
McDonald's
Here's How To Get Free Food and Discounts at McDonald's Every Day This Week