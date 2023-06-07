Taco Bell Is Giving Away Free Breakfast Crunchwraps Every Week in June

Here's how to score.

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink headshot
Bailey Fink

Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on June 7, 2023
a taco bell storefront sign with colorful stripes on the left hand side
Photo:

Shutterstock/Allrecipes

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day—and the only thing that we care about more than fueling our bodies in the morning is fueling our bodies for free in the morning. That’s why you can find us at our local Taco Bell every Tuesday this month, scoring a free breakfast deal.

Every Tuesday for the rest of June, you can get a free Breakfast Crunchwrap at Taco Bell. That’s it; there’s no catch. All you have to do is order a Breakfast Crunchwrap at Taco Bell before 11 a.m. on the given June Tuesday, and the item will be free.

To redeem the free breakfast, simply head to your Taco Bell app and make sure you’re logged in to Taco Bell Rewards—or create an account if you don’t have one already (it’s free!). Then add one Breakfast Crunchwrap to your cart—and any other items you’re ordering (but purchase is not necessary)—and choose pickup or delivery. Redeem your Crunchwrap and enjoy the tasty, hearty breakfast at no cost to you.

It’s important to note that the deal is only valid for the traditional Breakfast Crunchwrap, which includes eggs, hashbrowns, and sausage or bacon, and not the California Crunchwrap (which adds tomato and guacamole to the original) that the brand launched with Pete Davidson earlier this year.

The best part about this deal is that you can redeem it every Tuesday, even if you’ve already redeemed it before. So, hop on the Taco Bell app because you have three more weeks of free Breakfast Crunchwraps ahead of you.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
Wendy's chocolate Frosty on a blue background
Wendy’s Is Giving Away Free Frostys This Month
Krispy Kreme Storefront
Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away Free Doughnuts This Week
Chipotle logo on a purple and orange background
Chipotle Is Giving Away Free Burritos This Tuesday
A pink frosted donut with rainbow sprinkles on an orange background with a pink bursting circle detail.
Dunkin' Is Giving Away Free Donuts Tomorrow
Jack in the Box storefront on a yellow background
Jack in the Box Is Giving Away Free Food Every Day This Week
Taco John's fast food restaurant exterior
Taco John’s Is Practically Giving Away Tacos Amidst Taco Bell Trademark Fight
A Wendy's storefront with a teal, yellow and red border on it.
Wendy's Is Giving Away Free Fries This Week
Krispy Kreme sign on a green background
Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away Free Dozens This Week
A Wendy's storefront with red and blue triangles in the corners of the image
Wendy’s Is Giving Away Free Chicken Nuggets This Week
A pizza hut store front on a red background with polka dot pattern.
Pizza Hut Is Giving Away Free Pizzas This Week
A Wendy's restaurant sign next to a tree with blue sky in the background.
Wendy's Is Giving Away Free Crispy Chicken Sandwiches This Week
Jeni's Ice Creams scoop shop exterior
Jeni’s Is Giving Away Free Ice Cream to Celebrate the Start of Summer
wendys crispy chicken sandwich yellow burst on blue background
Wendy’s Is Giving Away Free Crispy Chicken Sandwiches This Week
the panda express logo on a white burst graphic on red background
Panda Express Just Launched a Rewards Program for the First Time Ever
a taco bell store front on a blue background.
Taco Bell Is Bringing Back This Menu From the '90s
a pattern of both sweet and savory pretzels from Auntie Anne's on a blue background
Auntie Anne's Is Giving Away Free Pretzels to Celebrate National Pretzel Day