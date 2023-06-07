Taco Bell Is Giving Away Free Breakfast Crunchwraps Every Week in June

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day—and the only thing that we care about more than fueling our bodies in the morning is fueling our bodies for free in the morning. That’s why you can find us at our local Taco Bell every Tuesday this month, scoring a free breakfast deal.

Every Tuesday for the rest of June, you can get a free Breakfast Crunchwrap at Taco Bell. That’s it; there’s no catch. All you have to do is order a Breakfast Crunchwrap at Taco Bell before 11 a.m. on the given June Tuesday, and the item will be free.

To redeem the free breakfast, simply head to your Taco Bell app and make sure you’re logged in to Taco Bell Rewards—or create an account if you don’t have one already (it’s free!). Then add one Breakfast Crunchwrap to your cart—and any other items you’re ordering (but purchase is not necessary)—and choose pickup or delivery. Redeem your Crunchwrap and enjoy the tasty, hearty breakfast at no cost to you.

It’s important to note that the deal is only valid for the traditional Breakfast Crunchwrap, which includes eggs, hashbrowns, and sausage or bacon, and not the California Crunchwrap (which adds tomato and guacamole to the original) that the brand launched with Pete Davidson earlier this year.

The best part about this deal is that you can redeem it every Tuesday, even if you’ve already redeemed it before. So, hop on the Taco Bell app because you have three more weeks of free Breakfast Crunchwraps ahead of you.