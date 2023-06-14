You Can Get Free Cajun Fries, Coleslaw, and Biscuits From Popeyes This Month

But wait, there’s more.

By Annie Campbell
Published on June 14, 2023
Popeyes Logo on a blue burst background
Photo:

Popeye's/Allrecipes

Popeyes is spicing up its menu in a major way this month, bringing back the customer-favorite Blackened Chicken Sandwich as a permanent menu item, and introducing smoked bacon and Havarti cheese add-ons for any chicken sandwich. Sound tasty? Well, the fun doesn’t stop there.

Popeyes is celebrating these exciting menu changes with a delicious deal to give you even more of your summer comfort food favorites (for free!). For the month of June, you can get a free homestyle side with any chicken sandwich combo of your choosing.

This deal isn't just for fries and biscuits—it includes every signature side on the menu. That means you can get your choice of Cajun fries, zesty coleslaw, mashed potatoes with Cajun gravy, red beans and rice, mac and cheese, or a biscuit completely free of charge.

In this wide range of fan-favorite sides, you can find the perfect pairing for your chicken sandwich. With two sides, a chicken sandwich, and a drink, what more could you need for an easy summer picnic?

The promotion is only available through the Popeyes app or on the website from now until June 25. Even though June is flying by, there’s still time to cash in on your free sides.

P.S. Fast food fans, don’t forget to check out all the freebies offered at Wendy’s this month!

