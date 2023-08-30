Firehouse Subs Is Giving Away Free Sandwiches This Week

Between the craziness of those first few weeks back to school and trying to plan your final summertime hurrah for Labor Day weekend, you might feel like you don’t even have time to feed yourself. That's what makes these next few days a good time to lean on your favorite fast food restaurants for easy and delicious meals.

This week, we’re not just heading to any fast food joint; no, we’ll be going to the one that’s offering free food just for showing up. Now through September 4, Firehouse Subs is running two different promotions that let customers score free sandwiches when ordering at the restaurant.

Firehouse Subs Back-to-School Deal

The first deal runs through September 1—the end of back-to-school week for many families across the country. This deal is one the whole family can enjoy and keeps weeknight cooking to a minimum because when you buy any two subs, you’ll get the third one for free. The deal is valid for any size sub—so you could go home with three large subs and maybe even have leftovers, if you're lucky. However, the free sub will be the one of equal or lesser value, so plan accordingly.

To score this deal, you’ll need to place your order at a Firehouse Subs location and show the cashier the coupon found on Firehouse’s Facebook page at checkout.

Firehouse Subs Labor Day Deal

After a week of free sandwiches, Firehouse Subs isn’t stopping there. It's also offering a free sub in celebration of Labor Day. On Labor Day (September 4), you can score a free medium sub with the purchase of any medium or large sandwich, plus chips and a drink.

This deal is also only valid when ordering at Firehouse Subs restaurants, so when you order your combo, just mention the deal to the cashier, and your second medium sub will be free.

Both deals are valid on any sandwich—including Firehouse Sub’s limited-edition Pepperoni Pizza Meatball sub—just make sure you mention the deals or show your coupon from Facebook or an email at the register to get in on the promotion.

After a long weekend of barbecues and grilling, spending our holiday with this cook-free option (which also happens to be free) sounds pretty good to us.