Firehouse Subs Is Giving Away Free Sandwiches This Week

Here's how to grab yours!

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink headshot
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news.
Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on August 30, 2023
firehouse subs logo on white brick background
Photo:

Firehouse Subs

Between the craziness of those first few weeks back to school and trying to plan your final summertime hurrah for Labor Day weekend, you might feel like you don’t even have time to feed yourself. That's what makes these next few days a good time to lean on your favorite fast food restaurants for easy and delicious meals.

This week, we’re not just heading to any fast food joint; no, we’ll be going to the one that’s offering free food just for showing up. Now through September 4, Firehouse Subs is running two different promotions that let customers score free sandwiches when ordering at the restaurant.

Firehouse Subs Back-to-School Deal

The first deal runs through September 1—the end of back-to-school week for many families across the country. This deal is one the whole family can enjoy and keeps weeknight cooking to a minimum because when you buy any two subs, you’ll get the third one for free. The deal is valid for any size sub—so you could go home with three large subs and maybe even have leftovers, if you're lucky. However, the free sub will be the one of equal or lesser value, so plan accordingly.

To score this deal, you’ll need to place your order at a Firehouse Subs location and show the cashier the coupon found on Firehouse’s Facebook page at checkout.

Firehouse Subs Labor Day Deal

After a week of free sandwiches, Firehouse Subs isn’t stopping there. It's also offering a free sub in celebration of Labor Day. On Labor Day (September 4), you can score a free medium sub with the purchase of any medium or large sandwich, plus chips and a drink.

This deal is also only valid when ordering at Firehouse Subs restaurants, so when you order your combo, just mention the deal to the cashier, and your second medium sub will be free.

Both deals are valid on any sandwich—including Firehouse Sub’s limited-edition Pepperoni Pizza Meatball sub—just make sure you mention the deals or show your coupon from Facebook or an email at the register to get in on the promotion.

After a long weekend of barbecues and grilling, spending our holiday with this cook-free option (which also happens to be free) sounds pretty good to us.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
wendy's ar sign on green dotted background
Wendy’s Is Giving Away Free Fries This Week
Jack in the Box storefront on a yellow background
Jack in the Box Is Giving Away Free Tacos Every Week
A stack of chocolate chunk cookies next to the Insomnia Cookies logo
Insomnia Cookies Is Giving Away Free Cookies for the Rest of the Month
2 cups of Carvel soft serve ice cream on a blue background
Carvel Is Giving Away Free Soft Serve Ice Cream This Weekend
Whataburger logo on a teal burst on a blue background.
Whataburger Is Giving Away Free Burgers This Week
firehouse subs logo on white brick background
Firehouse Subs Is Giving Away Free Sandwiches Right Now—And the Reason Will Make You Laugh
wendys crispy chicken sandwich yellow burst on blue background
Wendy’s Is Selling Chicken Sandwiches for $1 This Week
Popeye's logo on a faded background of chicken sandwiches with orange border
Popeyes Is Giving Away Free Chicken Sandwiches This Week
McDonald's french fries being loaded into a fry carton
McDonald’s Is Giving Away Free Fries This Week
wendys crispy chicken sandwich yellow burst on blue background
Wendy's Is Giving Away Free Chicken Sandwiches This Week
man handing shake shack brown bag under the food heat lamp
Shake Shack Is Giving Away Free Fries Every Friday This Month
Wendy's sign on a yellow background
Wendy's Is Giving Away Free Fries This Week
Wendy's restaurant on a striped background
Wendy's Is Giving Away Free Chicken Nuggets This Week
wendys crispy chicken sandwich yellow burst on blue background
Wendy’s Is Giving Away Free Crispy Chicken Sandwiches This Week
Krispy Kreme Storefront
Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away Free Doughnuts This Week
A Wendy's restaurant sign next to a tree with blue sky in the background.
Wendy's Is Giving Away Free Crispy Chicken Sandwiches This Week