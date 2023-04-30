Food News and Trends How to Get Free Coffee at Dunkin' Donuts All May Long All the free coffee deals in May you should know about. By Courtney Kassel Courtney Kassel Instagram Courtney Kassel is a Brooklyn-based writer and recipe developer with over five years of experience writing and producing food content for various media outlets including Food Network, Food52, Paper Magazine, and more. She is driven by the idea of making the most of every meal, snack, and every bite in between. This means staying on the lookout for new trends and product releases, constantly cooking and experimenting in the kitchen, and spending way too much time on TikTok for "work." In her spare time, she also writes Sifted, a newsletter of recipe recommendations and general food musings. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on April 30, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Dunkin' Donuts Free free free is the name of the game at Dunkin' Donuts this month. After a few months of upsetting news for Dunkin' fans—first it changed its rewards program (for the worse), then quietly killed off several beloved menu items—the coffee chain is back with some news that's sure to turn that frown upside down. That's because, all month long during May, Dunkin' is giving away free coffee. Here are all the deals you need to know about to get your cup of Joe, free of charge. The Best Dunkin' Donuts Deals This May From May 1 to May 31, you can cash in on the following deals via the Dunkin' Rewards app. These deals are all exclusive to the app, so be sure to download it if you haven't already! Each Monday, any purchase will also get you a free medium-size Dunkin' hot or iced coffee. If you're ordering another day of the week, don't fret. You can still get a free medium-size iced coffee, again, with any purchase. And, customers can get a free Medium Dunkin’ Midnight Coffee (the chain's dark roast) with any purchase another day, too. More into lattes? With any purchase, you can get any $2 medium-size signature latte (including the brand new Turtle Signature Latte). Not a coffee drinker at all? For the fans of fruity drinks, Dunkin' is offering a free medium-size Dunkin' Refresher—the chains fruit-based iced beverages—with any purchase. The fine print: except for the Monday free coffee deal, all of these offers are single-use. Again, all of the deals are exclusive to the Dunkin’ app, and Dunkin' Rewards members must activate these offers in the app before placing their order. With deals this good, we know we'll be running on (free!) Dunkin' all May long. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit