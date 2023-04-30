How to Get Free Coffee at Dunkin' Donuts All May Long

Free free free is the name of the game at Dunkin' Donuts this month. After a few months of upsetting news for Dunkin' fans—first it changed its rewards program (for the worse), then quietly killed off several beloved menu items—the coffee chain is back with some news that's sure to turn that frown upside down.

That's because, all month long during May, Dunkin' is giving away free coffee. Here are all the deals you need to know about to get your cup of Joe, free of charge.

The Best Dunkin' Donuts Deals This May

From May 1 to May 31, you can cash in on the following deals via the Dunkin' Rewards app. These deals are all exclusive to the app, so be sure to download it if you haven't already!

Each Monday, any purchase will also get you a free medium-size Dunkin' hot or iced coffee. If you're ordering another day of the week, don't fret. You can still get a free medium-size iced coffee, again, with any purchase. And, customers can get a free Medium Dunkin’ Midnight Coffee (the chain's dark roast) with any purchase another day, too.

More into lattes? With any purchase, you can get any $2 medium-size signature latte (including the brand new Turtle Signature Latte). Not a coffee drinker at all? For the fans of fruity drinks, Dunkin' is offering a free medium-size Dunkin' Refresher—the chains fruit-based iced beverages—with any purchase.

The fine print: except for the Monday free coffee deal, all of these offers are single-use. Again, all of the deals are exclusive to the Dunkin’ app, and Dunkin' Rewards members must activate these offers in the app before placing their order.

With deals this good, we know we'll be running on (free!) Dunkin' all May long.

