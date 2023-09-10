How to Get Free Coffee at Dunkin' All Month Long

Because we all need a little extra caffeine to kick off fall.

By
Courtney Kassel
Courtney Kassel
Courtney Kassel

Courtney Kassel is a Brooklyn-based writer and recipe developer with over five years of experience writing and producing food content for various media outlets including Food Network, Food52, Paper Magazine, and more. She is driven by the idea of making the most of every meal, snack, and every bite in between. This means staying on the lookout for new trends and product releases, constantly cooking and experimenting in the kitchen, and spending way too much time on TikTok for "work." In her spare time, she also writes Sifted, a newsletter of recipe recommendations and general food musings.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on September 10, 2023
dunkin donuts coffee cup on a bright pink and orange background
Photo:

Nitiphol/Adobe Stock

Between back-to-school, busy schedules and social calendars, and general recovery from all our summer fun, September brings its fair share of challenges. If there were ever a time when we could all use a little extra energy, this would be it. Luckily, it would appear that our favorite coffee chains heard our call for help. Hot on the heels of Starbucks announcing free drink deals for September, Dunkin' Donuts is here to get in on the fun, too. All month long Dunkin' is giving away free hot and iced coffee—here's how to get your hands on a complimentary cup of Joe.

How To Get Free Coffee From Dunkin' This Month

Each month, Dunkin' releases a bevy of drink deals (pun intended) in the Dunkin' Rewards app, but this month's deals are particularly sweet. Every Monday in September, the coffee chain is giving its loyal fans a free medium hot or iced coffee with any other purchase. That can be anything from another drink (we're partial to the seasonal offerings) to a donut or another treat from its breakfast lineup.

On September 11, 18 and 25, you can score a little extra caffeine boost on the house. Personally, we appreciate that Dunkin' gave us the option of hot or iced, because September weather can be notoriously hard to predict. Even better, the offer runs until the end of October, so you can sip on free coffee all autumn long.

Now, for the fine print. As is always the case with Dunkin' deals, you must be a Dunkin' Rewards member to cash in on the offer, but setting up an account is free in the Dunkin’ app or online. From there, you just have to add anything to your cart and the deal will be automatically applied to any applicable orders on Monday.

This free coffee deal only extends to regular coffee (hot or iced), and does not apply to any of Dunkin’s fall drink lineup. So if you want a BOGO PSL you'll have to head over to Starbucks this month.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
A Starbucks sign against a bright blue sky with white puffy clouds.
You Can Get Free Starbucks Drinks All Month Long
A dunkin' donuts hot coffee and dunkin' iced coffee on orange burst on purple background.
How to Get Free Coffee at Dunkin' Donuts All May Long
A pink frosted donut with rainbow sprinkles on an orange background with a pink bursting circle detail.
Dunkin' Is Giving Away Free Donuts Tomorrow
wendy's ar sign on green dotted background
Wendy’s Is Giving Away Free Fries This Week
Panera storefront
Panera Is Giving Away Free Coffee for a Year—Here’s How to Get It
Wendy's sign on a yellow background
Wendy's Is Giving Away Free Fries This Week
pumpkin spice donuts and beverages on an orange background
All the Best Pumpkin Fast-Food Items You Can Order This Fall
white castle logo on a blue and gold background
White Castle Is Giving Away Lots of Free Food This Fall
A stack of chocolate chunk cookies next to the Insomnia Cookies logo
Insomnia Cookies Is Giving Away Free Cookies for the Rest of the Month
pepsi cans side-by-side on a black background
Anyone Can Get Free Pepsi for a Day
a dunkin donuts sign on a purple and gold background
Dunkin’ Just Launched a New Iced Coffee Like You’ve Never Seen Before
A new Dunkin Donuts storefront with the logo visible.
Dunkin’ Donuts Brought Back a Fan-Favorite Summer Drink—And You Can Try It for Free in July
Chick-fil-A logo on a blue and green square background
You Can Get Free Food at Chick-fil-A All Summer Long
man handing shake shack brown bag under the food heat lamp
Shake Shack Is Giving Away Free Fries Every Friday This Month
dunkin donuts, krispy kreme, and starbucks logos on a branded allrecipes background
All the Birthday Freebies You Could (and Should!) Be Getting
Popeyes Logo on a blue burst background
You Can Get Free Cajun Fries, Coleslaw, and Biscuits From Popeyes This Month