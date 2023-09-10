How to Get Free Coffee at Dunkin' All Month Long

Between back-to-school, busy schedules and social calendars, and general recovery from all our summer fun, September brings its fair share of challenges. If there were ever a time when we could all use a little extra energy, this would be it. Luckily, it would appear that our favorite coffee chains heard our call for help. Hot on the heels of Starbucks announcing free drink deals for September, Dunkin' Donuts is here to get in on the fun, too. All month long Dunkin' is giving away free hot and iced coffee—here's how to get your hands on a complimentary cup of Joe.

How To Get Free Coffee From Dunkin' This Month

Each month, Dunkin' releases a bevy of drink deals (pun intended) in the Dunkin' Rewards app, but this month's deals are particularly sweet. Every Monday in September, the coffee chain is giving its loyal fans a free medium hot or iced coffee with any other purchase. That can be anything from another drink (we're partial to the seasonal offerings) to a donut or another treat from its breakfast lineup.



On September 11, 18 and 25, you can score a little extra caffeine boost on the house. Personally, we appreciate that Dunkin' gave us the option of hot or iced, because September weather can be notoriously hard to predict. Even better, the offer runs until the end of October, so you can sip on free coffee all autumn long.

Now, for the fine print. As is always the case with Dunkin' deals, you must be a Dunkin' Rewards member to cash in on the offer, but setting up an account is free in the Dunkin’ app or online. From there, you just have to add anything to your cart and the deal will be automatically applied to any applicable orders on Monday.

This free coffee deal only extends to regular coffee (hot or iced), and does not apply to any of Dunkin’s fall drink lineup. So if you want a BOGO PSL you'll have to head over to Starbucks this month.

