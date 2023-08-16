Carvel Is Giving Away Free Soft Serve Ice Cream This Weekend

Here's what you need to know.

Published on August 16, 2023
2 cups of Carvel soft serve ice cream on a blue background
Photo:

Carvel/Allrecipes

If we’ve said it once, we’ve said it a hundred times; there’s nothing we love more than a deal. Whether it’s getting a chicken sandwich for $1 or scoring free tacos every Tuesday, we’re always looking for ways to save money on food.

This week, we’ve found a deal that lets us treat ourselves (and a friend) for basically nothing. That’s because Carvel, one of America’s most beloved ice cream chains, is giving away free soft serve to celebrate National Soft Serve Day.

We know there’s a good chance you didn’t even know National Soft Serve Day existed until now, so let us fill you in—it’s on August 19, and it means you can get free ice cream. Do you need any more details than that?

This year, Carvel is running a BOGO deal featuring its Original Soft Serve. On August 19, when you buy one soft serve cup or cone in any flavor, you’ll get a second one for free. No catch or coupons; just head to your local Carvel, and the deal will automatically apply.

Carvel double cone with vanilla and chocolate soft serve

Carvel

If you want to indulge in something other than the BOGO deal, Carvel is serving up another special offer for its customers during National Soft Serve Day weekend. From August 18 to 20, Carvel is selling a limited-time double cone that lets you enjoy two different flavors of soft serve in one. But, if you want to grab it you'll have to act fast because the double cone is a limited-edition item and will only be available while supplies last.

We think we just found you the sweetest weekend plans—you’re welcome.

