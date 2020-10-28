Cooks to Follow

Get to know some of the Allrecipes home cooks who share their recipes, photos, cooking tips, and stories every day.

Editors' Picks

Meet Chef Mo, An Allrecipes Allstar
Get to know this Allrecipes Allstar—and try one of her favorite recipes.
Meet Chef Chicageaux, An Allrecipes Cook to Follow
Dakari Akorede (@Chef.Chicageaux) is a football and barbecue superfan. He shares his story — and his most popular recipe.
Meet Allrecipes Allstar Shelia Johnson
Shelia Johnson, a video host, passionate producer, and amazing cook, shares her story.
Allrecipes Cook to Follow: Yolanda Gutierrez
This California grandmother loves baking cookies, infusing tequila, watching telenovelas, and riding her Harley-Davidson.
Meet Nora Roy, an Allrecipes Cook to Follow
SunnyDaysNora shares how the Allrecipes community creates a sense of real belonging.
Allrecipes Cook to Follow: Jessica Lawson
Meet Jessia Lawson: food blogger, life coach, and passionate advocate for girls struggling with poverty.
More Cooks to Follow

Cook to Follow: FoodieRoz
Meet FoodieRoz, a fascinating home cook, and discover her can't miss recipes, including enchiladas and her famous baked beans.
Allrecipes Cook to Follow: Paula Roten
This grandmother and retired teacher credits Allrecipes and her fellow Allrecipes Allstars for her ongoing progress as a cook.
Meet Allrecipes Allstar France C.
Allrecipes Cook to Follow: Linda Miller Nicholson
Allrecipes Cook to Follow: Lisa Altmiller
Allrecipes Cook to Follow: Julia Levy

Allrecipes Cook to Follow: Reed from Illinois

Meet Reed, a young cook and St. Jude patient who likes baking gingerbread cookies and dog treats, decorating the Christmas tree, and shopping for his siblings' gifts.

More Cooks to Follow

Cook to Follow: Danielle Kartes aka RusticJoyfulFood
Allrecipes Cook to Follow: Shaurya from India
Allrecipes Cook to Follow: Smyrna from Illinois
Meet the Allrecipets From Allrecipes
Get to Know Allrecipes' Own Chef John
Meet Ashley Rodriguez, The Allrecipes Cook Behind The Blog "Not Without Salt"
Allrecipes Cook to Follow: Smart Cookie
Follow This Winning Cook for Recipes with a Bang!
