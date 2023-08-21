Food Lion Recalls Multiple Frozen Vegetables Due to Potential Listeria Contamination

Food Lion has issued a recall for multiple bags of its store-brand frozen vegetables that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The recalled frozen veggies include its Food Lion Mixed Vegetables and Food Lion Super Sweet Cut Corn which were sold in stores over the past few months.

The recalled Mixed Vegetables were sold between January 19 and August 19, while the Super Sweet Cut Corn was sold between November 7, 2022, and August 19. So, the best way to know if you have the recalled products in your freezer is to check the UPC on the label.

The recalled 16-ounce Food Lion Mixed Vegetables have the UPC 0003582600509, and the 16-ounce Food Lion Super Sweet Cut Corn have the UPC 0003582607985.

If you have any of the recalled products in your freezer, you should not eat them. Instead, return them to your Food Lion store for a refund equal to double the purchase price thanks to Food Lion’s “Double Your Money Back Guarantee.”

Listeria is a foodborne illness that can cause serious infections in children, older individuals, those with weakened immune systems, and pregnant people. While it’s rare for anyone else to get sick from Listeria, symptoms can include fever, diarrhea, headache, stiff neck, confusion, muscle aches, and convulsions.

However, individuals who are older than 65 or with weakened immune systems may experience more serious infections in the brain and bloodstream that may lead to sepsis, meningitis, and encephalitis. And, while pregnant individuals may experience milder symptoms, Listeria can cause premature delivery, miscarriages, stillbirth, and serious life-threatening infections for the baby.

If you are experiencing any Listeria symptoms, which usually begin between one and four weeks after eating the contaminated food, you should contact your healthcare provider immediately.

