You'll Never Have to Clean Your Oven Again With These Liners

And they’re on sale.

By Daniel Modlin
Published on March 29, 2023

FitFabHome 3 Pack Large Non Stick Oven Liners Mat Tout
Photo:

Allrecipes / Pamela Jew

If you’ve ever had to clean your oven, you know it’s a painstaking process. The black stains on it are like fossilized rocks—after months of sitting in the oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, they aren’t just caked on the bottom of your oven, they’re a part of your oven, inseparable from the rest.

Elbow grease works, but what if you never had them to begin with? It might seem far-fetched, but there’s actually a way to ensure you never have to scrub the bottom of your oven ever again. And it’s only $12 at Amazon right now

FitFabHome 3 Pack Large Non Stick Oven Liners Mat

Amazon

Buy it: $12 (was $14); Amazon 

These liners from FitFabHome come in a pack of three, each sizes 16-inches by 23-inches. But if the bottom of your oven is smaller than this, fear not, they are easy to cut to your exact specifications. They’re made to go on the bottom of your oven and catch spills that might occur from baking pizza or roasts. Instead of having to scrub your oven out, all you have to do is wash this nonstick liner in the sink and pop it back in. It should be as easy as cleaning one of your nonstick pans. 

While you could use aluminum foil for this, these sleek black liners blend in with your oven, and keep it looking pristine. For gas ovens or electric ovens with a hidden heating element, the brand recommends putting them on the lowest rack. For an electric oven with a visible heating element, the brand suggests putting it below, and at the bottom. But it doesn’t just work for ovens: It’s also great for toaster ovens, air fryers, and grills.

These liners have already collected over 14,800 perfect ratings at Amazon thanks to how easy they are to install and remove, and the quality of material. One shopper writes they prefer them to rigid aluminum foil liners, adding, “And the extras (rolled up) are a lot easier to store. We didn't have to trim ours; it was a perfect fit for the oven.”

Another customer confirms how easy to install these were, too, and writes that it made their oven look “brand new.” They add that they “thought it would have blown around when the oven fan went on but it stayed right in place.”

Transforming your oven doesn’t require a kitchen remodel. You just need these $12 liners from Amazon

At the time of publishing, the price was $12. 

