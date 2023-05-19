Looks Like Dairy Queen Is Quietly Discontinuing a Beloved Treat—and Fans Are Devastated

Well, this is not the news I was expecting for the start of summer. DQ fans will be saddened to hear that although the chain introduced lots of new and exciting treats for the summer (hello Blizzard menu!), one beloved treat is departing, and fast. I first saw the news on TikTok:

The TikTok video, which was posted yesterday by an account run by a Shelby Township, MI Dairy Queen location, has already racked up more than 1.5 million views. As the video caption reads, "I hate to be the bearer of bad news but...," it appears that DQ is discontinuing a fan favorite flavor of dip, and just before the official start to summer, no less. Here's what you need to know.

Is Dairy Queen Discontinuing the Cherry Dipped Cone?

If we're to believe the video, the Cherry Dipped Cone, a cherry-flavored hard shell topping for DQ's beloved soft serve, is leaving menus—and soon. According to the video, it has been discontinued and, "is already sold out in [the] warehouse." The voice over in the video continues, "Once we deplete the inventory in our store, we'll be sold out until further notice."

Fans of the nostalgic, candy-apple red topping are heartbroken. A childhood favorite of many, the news comes as a shock with comments on the TikTok video ranging from confused ("Cherry is the best flavor though") to downright distraught ("This is the worst day of my life").

Could it be true? I did a little investigating.



For starters, the cone has disappeared from DQ's online menu, a noticeable change since we checked back in the spring when the Churro Dipped Cone launched.

After doing some digging it appears the Cherry Dipped Cone has returned to and left DQ menus several times in the last five years. Most recently, it was reintroduced in Spring 2022 as a limited time offering. More than a year later, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the "limited time" menu item is finally making its exit.

Which Flavor Will Replace the Cherry Dipped Cone at Dairy Queen?

We just have to hope it's leaving menus to make way for an exciting new seasonal dip. If DQ is taking requests, I'd like to formally put my vote in for the Dreamsicle dip, which was last on the menu in 2021. Eagle-eyed fans may have spotted a hint at what's coming to replace Cherry, though.

The TikTok creator behind the news-breaking video replied to one comment that read, "First the butterscotch now this," with, "They’re bringing butterscotch back tho!" So, if we're to believe the creator, at least there's a bit of a silver lining to soften the soft serve blow.