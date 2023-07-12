Another Fan-Favorite Is Back on the Menu at Taco Bell

Fourth meal fanatics, rejoice! It's been a great summer for Taco Bell fans, with the chain bringing back not one, not two, but three nostalgic favorites. First, the Volcano menu from the '90s was resurrected, spicing things up. Then the chain announced it was bringing back the Enchirito, a cult classic menu item, for a limited time this summer. Later this summer, the Beefy Crunch Burrito will be back on menus thanks to fans voting for its return. Well, now another fan favorite is back on Taco Bell's menu, and customers could not be happier.

The Crispy Chicken Taco Is Back At Taco Bell

Taco Bell has officially (re)entered the chicken sandwich wars with its newest addition to menus. The Crispy Chicken Taco was first introduced back in 2021 with the name "Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco." The newest iteration swaps out the original soft flatbread for a thinner classic tortilla, but features the same crispy chicken strip.

This new-and-improved Crispy Chicken Taco comes drizzled in your choice of one of two tasty sauces: Creamy Chipotle or Avocado Ranch. You can also make the taco "Supreme" style with sour cream and diced tomatoes (for an extra 90 cents), or "Fresco" style with diced tomatoes replacing either sauce (for no extra cost). The tacos are $2.50 a piece and have already begun rolling out nationwide.

With the new Crispy Chicken Taco served up in a tortilla instead of the OG flatbread, fans couldn't help but notice that it now resembles another fast food favorite: the McDonald's Chicken Snack Wrap. This is not the first time another fast food chain has come for the popular, on-again-off-again McDonald's menu item. But some customers are saying Taco Bell's version is the best one yet.



"Alerting all snack wrap heads!!! The Taco Bell crispy chicken taco tastes VERY similar to a McDonald’s snack wrap," tweeted one fan. Looks like we may not be begging McDonald's to bring the Snack Wrap back any longer.