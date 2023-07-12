Food News and Trends Another Fan-Favorite Is Back on the Menu at Taco Bell Fans say it's even better than its McDonald's counterpart. By Courtney Kassel Courtney Kassel Courtney Kassel is a Brooklyn-based writer and recipe developer with over five years of experience writing and producing food content for various media outlets including Food Network, Food52, Paper Magazine, and more. She is driven by the idea of making the most of every meal, snack, and every bite in between. This means staying on the lookout for new trends and product releases, constantly cooking and experimenting in the kitchen, and spending way too much time on TikTok for "work." In her spare time, she also writes Sifted, a newsletter of recipe recommendations and general food musings. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on July 12, 2023 Photo: Shutterstock/Allrecipes Fourth meal fanatics, rejoice! It's been a great summer for Taco Bell fans, with the chain bringing back not one, not two, but three nostalgic favorites. First, the Volcano menu from the '90s was resurrected, spicing things up. Then the chain announced it was bringing back the Enchirito, a cult classic menu item, for a limited time this summer. Later this summer, the Beefy Crunch Burrito will be back on menus thanks to fans voting for its return. Well, now another fan favorite is back on Taco Bell's menu, and customers could not be happier. The Crispy Chicken Taco Is Back At Taco Bell Taco Bell has officially (re)entered the chicken sandwich wars with its newest addition to menus. The Crispy Chicken Taco was first introduced back in 2021 with the name "Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco." The newest iteration swaps out the original soft flatbread for a thinner classic tortilla, but features the same crispy chicken strip. This new-and-improved Crispy Chicken Taco comes drizzled in your choice of one of two tasty sauces: Creamy Chipotle or Avocado Ranch. You can also make the taco "Supreme" style with sour cream and diced tomatoes (for an extra 90 cents), or "Fresco" style with diced tomatoes replacing either sauce (for no extra cost). The tacos are $2.50 a piece and have already begun rolling out nationwide. Taco Bell With the new Crispy Chicken Taco served up in a tortilla instead of the OG flatbread, fans couldn't help but notice that it now resembles another fast food favorite: the McDonald's Chicken Snack Wrap. This is not the first time another fast food chain has come for the popular, on-again-off-again McDonald's menu item. But some customers are saying Taco Bell's version is the best one yet. "Alerting all snack wrap heads!!! The Taco Bell crispy chicken taco tastes VERY similar to a McDonald’s snack wrap," tweeted one fan. Looks like we may not be begging McDonald's to bring the Snack Wrap back any longer. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit