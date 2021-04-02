Valentine's Day Ideas

Celebrate Valentine's Day with our best romantic dinners and desserts, fun ideas for kids, and heart-shaped treats. Plus, our best tips for Valentine's entertaining and so much more.

Most Recent

The Sexiest, Most Intimate Dish You Can Make On Valentine's Day Is… Garlic Bread
A hot take on why nothing is more romantic than bread, butter, and garlic.
How To Make Your Entire Valentine's Day Dinner in the Air Fryer
Keep things hot and steamy without ever turning on your oven.
3 Ways To Turn a Bag of Frozen Shrimp Into a Fancy Valentine's Day Dinner 
Trust us — if you're cooking to impress, you need to be cooking shrimp.
The Easy, One-Pot Seafood Dinner That Feels Like a Special Occasion
Mussels are incredibly easy to cook, affordable, and delicious for a date night at home.
18 Make-Ahead Valentine's Day Dinners and Desserts for Two
Fix a "fancy" Valentine's Day dinner and dessert before the holiday with these make-ahead recipes.
5 Romantic Date Night-In Ideas That Start in the Kitchen
Set the scene for romance without leaving the comfort of home.
More Valentine's Day Ideas

Homemade Filled Chocolates Are Easier Than You Think
Talk about making sweet impressions! Learn how easy it is to make molded and filled chocolates for Valentine's Day or any special occasion.
14 Disney Valentine’s Day Treats You Can Make at Home
What a magical way to say "be mine."
Share the Love With This "Sweet on You" Valentine's Day Idea
9 Valentine's Day Sweets Better Than a Box of Chocolates
Melt Hearts With This Colorful Unicorn Bark
These Surprise Cupcakes Will Wow Your Sweetheart
The Valentine's Day Dish You Should Make Based on Your Sweetie's Astrological Sign

Look to the stars for inspiration this Valentine's Day, and whip up a memorable meal with your sweetie's astrological sign in mind.

More Valentine's Day Ideas

This Heart-Shaped Waffle Maker Is Perfect for Valentine's Day—and It's Only $15
How to Make a Carpaccio Valentine for Your Sweetheart
Celebrate Valentine's Day with Chocolate Soufflé
