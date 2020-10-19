Good Times, Good Food

It's snuggle season! We'll help you turn January into a month of cozy snow days with food and drink to warm you from the inside out. Plus, we have ideas to help you make home your happy place this winter.

Happy Hibernation

This Hot Chocolate "Charcuterie" Board Will Warm Up Your Winter in the Most Delightful Way
The perfect cold weather drink just got a party-worthy upgrade.
15 Fun Recipes That Kids Can Help You Make on The Next Snow Day
Snow days can be the perfect time to introduce your kids to cooking and baking, while still making the day fun.
How to Make Your Home Smell Amazing With Old-Fashioned Stovetop Potpourri
When temperatures drop, simmering potpourri on the stove will make staying inside all the more enjoyable.
15 Slow Cooker Recipes That Will Be Ready by the Time You're Done Sledding
Let your slow cooker handle dinner while you feel free to play all day.
The 7 Best Hot Food Containers to Carry on a Snow Day
Keep your lunch warm for hours with these top-rated products.
6 Snow Day Activities the Whole Family Will Love
Try these cozy ideas for snow day fun for you and the kids. Get recipe ideas to warm you up, too.
Make the Most of Snuggle Season

15 Easy Make-Ahead Snacks for Your Next Game Night
If you enjoy a little friendly competition, this lineup of easy-to-make and easy-to-handle snack foods will come in very handy when it comes to fueling the fun.
15 Hearty, Healthy Snow Day Snacks Your Kids Will Love
These recipes fit perfectly into the "cozy and satisfying" category while also providing healthy treats for snow day adventures.
15 Easy Family Movie Night Snacks Worth Staying in For
15 Cottagecore Recipes for Peak Coziness This Winter
Foolproof Fondue: How to Make and Enjoy This Super-Fun Retro Food
30 Hearty Winter Soups to Warm You Up After a Day Outside

Make a Christmas Charcuterie Board to Celebrate the Magic of the Season

Learn how to make a holly jolly snack board for your holiday get-togethers.

More Good Times, Good Food

20 Holiday Casseroles
5 Ways to Spike Store-Bought Eggnog
31 Christmas Eve Appetizers To Get the Party Started
7 Lucky Foods to Eat on New Year's Day
25 Easy Christmas Dinner Menu Ideas
20 Low-Effort Winter Dinners for Nights It's Almost Too Blah to Cook
15 Christmas Appetizers for Kids
How to Set up a Hot Chocolate Bar
20 Festive Christmas Eve Dinner Ideas
What to Make and Eat While Watching Hallmark Holiday Movies
The 10 Best Picnic Baskets, According to Thousands of Reviews
Bringing Food to Someone in Quarantine? Read This First
How to Make Air Fryer Pasta Chips Spiced up 10 Different Ways
How to Make a Smoking Punch Bowl of Halloween Witch's Brew
Bowls That Are Better Than the Super Bowl
10 Hot Drinks to Warm Up Your Winter
10 Hot Cocktails to Keep You Cozy All Winter Long
This Easy Pound Cake Is Hiding a Pumpkin-Shaped Surprise
Thanksgiving for Two Has Never Been Easier With This Simple Sheet Pan Recipe
Snow Much Fun: 6 Ways to Eat Fresh Snow
9 Desserts That Are Straight Out of a Winter Wonderland
Our 15+ Best Bite-Sized Snacks For Your Tailgate Buffet
25 Apple and Cinnamon Recipes That Taste Like Fall
How to Build a Top-Your-Own Chili Bar
15 Vegetarian and Vegan Recipes for a Southern Thanksgiving Feast
