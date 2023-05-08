Your Favorite Childhood Bakery Treat Is Coming to the Freezer Aisle

There's nothing quite as nostalgic as Entenmann's baked goods. Those powdered donuts, original chocolate chip recipe cookies, glazed donut holes and mini bites always take me straight back to childhood. And, for the first time, Entenmann's is launching a brand new line of frozen treats, inspired by its classic specialities and fan favorites, just in time for summer.

"Entenmann's is thrilled to expand its portfolio into the freezer aisle and offer consumers a new lineup of ice cream sandwiches inspired by the iconic flavors our fans know and love," Alicia Rosas, VP of Innovation at Bimbo Bakeries USA, said in a recent press release.

Entenmann's lineup of ice cream sandwiches (also undeniably nostalgic) come in six delicious flavors that are sure to hit the spot on warm summer days, including:

Brownie Cookie Salted Caramel Ice Cream Sandwiches

Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches

Chocolate Chip & Brownie Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches

Chocolatey Glazed Cookie Donut Chocolate Ice Cream Sandwiches

Chocolatey Glazed Cookie Donut Salted Caramel Ice Cream Sandwiches

Glazed Cookie Donut Ice Cream Sandwiches

As you can see, all incorporate Entenmann's classic baked goods and popular staples for flavoring and are easy to eat on the go and without the need for a cup, cone or spoon. So, they're a perfect frozen treat to pack in your beach day cooler or bring to outdoor barbecues and potlucks this summer. Right now, you can purchase them at a Walmart near you and learn more about the new lineup and available locations online at www.entenmanns.com.

Hopefully more locations and purchasing options will open up in the future, and since these are bound to be a major hit, we wouldn't be surprised if this happens pretty soon.