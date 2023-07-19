You Can Have Stadium-Style Hot Dogs From the Comfort of Your Home—Here’s How

Today, in case you weren’t aware, is National Hot Dog Day. Why isn’t this on July 4? I’m not sure, but I for one am glad: It makes for a great excuse to eat more hot dogs.

And whether you were planning on celebrating or not, we just came across the perfect way to achieve stadium-style hot dogs from the comfort of your home. All you need is this wonderful machine, which is currently on sale at Amazon.

The Elite Cuisine Hot Dog Toaster Oven is what dreams are made of. But really, it’s made out of stainless steel. It features five stainless steel heated rollers that can fit about four average-sized frankfurters. This ensures they grill evenly over the heat source coming from below. The machine even has a 30 minute timer, but according to the instructions, it only takes about 10 to cook a dog up to perfection.

But it gets better. Below the hot dog roller is a little toaster oven, where you can stick your buns to get them golden brown. And if this is all sounding bulky, it’s not. In fact, the machine in its entirety measures just 7.5- by 12- by 7.25-inches, so when you’re not using it, you can just pop it in a cabinet with ease.

So far, this hot dog machine has raked in over 2,500 perfect ratings at Amazon, with shoppers praising it for its compact size and its ability to cook dogs evenly. One shopper writes that if “you’re a fan of hot dogs, this toaster oven is a must have.” They add that it “delivers perfectly cooked dogs every time.”

Another shopper adds that not only does it look nice on the counter, but the “crumb tray helps to avoid the mess on the counter,” too.

So what are you waiting for? Add this hot dog toaster oven to your home immediately, and enjoy stadium-style dogs from the comfort of your couch during National Hot Dog Day and beyond.

