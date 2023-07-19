You Can Have Stadium-Style Hot Dogs From the Comfort of Your Home—Here’s How

It’s genius.

By
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin is a writer and editor. His work has appeared in Food & Wine, The Wall Street Journal, New York Magazine, Wired, The Daily Beast, and more. He covers a range of topics in the food space, including trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, sales, and product reviews.
Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on July 19, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

National Hot Dog Day Product Tout
Photo:

All Recipes / Madison Woiten

Today, in case you weren’t aware, is National Hot Dog Day. Why isn’t this on July 4? I’m not sure, but I for one am glad: It makes for a great excuse to eat more hot dogs

And whether you were planning on celebrating or not, we just came across the perfect way to achieve stadium-style hot dogs from the comfort of your home. All you need is this wonderful machine, which is currently on sale at Amazon.

Amazon Elite Cuisine EHD-051B Hot Dog Toaster Oven

Amazon

Buy it: $41 (was $46); Amazon

The Elite Cuisine Hot Dog Toaster Oven is what dreams are made of. But really, it’s made out of stainless steel. It features five stainless steel heated rollers that can fit about four average-sized frankfurters. This ensures they grill evenly over the heat source coming from below. The machine even has a 30 minute timer, but according to the instructions, it only takes about 10 to cook a dog up to perfection. 

But it gets better. Below the hot dog roller is a little toaster oven, where you can stick your buns to get them golden brown. And if this is all sounding bulky, it’s not. In fact, the machine in its entirety measures just 7.5- by 12- by 7.25-inches, so when you’re not using it, you can just pop it in a cabinet with ease. 

So far, this hot dog machine has raked in over 2,500 perfect ratings at Amazon, with shoppers praising it for its compact size and its ability to cook dogs evenly. One shopper writes that if “you’re a fan of hot dogs, this toaster oven is a must have.” They add that it “delivers perfectly cooked dogs every time.” 

Another shopper adds that not only does it look nice on the counter, but the “crumb tray helps to avoid the mess on the counter,” too. 

So what are you waiting for? Add this hot dog toaster oven to your home immediately, and enjoy stadium-style dogs from the comfort of your couch during National Hot Dog Day and beyond.

At the time of publishing, the price was $41.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
Amazon Prime Day Nostalgia Appliances Tout
7 Nostalgic Kitchen Gadgets on Sale for Up to 45% Off in This Secret Amazon Storefront
A McDonald's McGriddle breakfast sandwich over a gray and orange designed background
You Can Make Mini Copycat McGriddles at Home—Here's How
PD One-Off: Yeti Sale Tout
Whoa, Yeti Just Slashed the Prices of Its Rambler Drinkware for Prime Day
Deal Roundup Kitchen Products Tout
The 45+ Best Amazon Prime Day Deals for Your Kitchen
Deal Roundup: Lodge deals Tout
Nearly Everything From Lodge Is on Sale for Amazon Prime Day—Here’s What to Get
ice cream double scoop
The Best Free Ice Cream Deals to Scoop up for National Ice Cream Day
Lodge Post PD Sales Roundup Tout
Pssst—Amazon Extended Its Prime Day Deals on Lodge Cast Iron Skillets, Dutch Ovens, and More
Amazon Prime Day Best Kitchen Deals
Amazon Prime Day Ends Today—Here Are the Best Kitchen Deals to Add to Your Cart Now
Wendy's fries on a colorful background
Wendy's Is Giving Out Free Fries & Breakfast Potatoes This Week
Amazon GoodCook 15" x 10.5" Premium Nonstick Carbon Steel
This Now-$17 Pan Is the 'Secret to Achieving Maximum Crispiness' on Bacon, Chicken Wings, and More
OXO Good Grips Corn Prep Peeler Tout
This Nifty Tool with 6,800+ Perfect Ratings Strips Corn Off the Cob in ‘Seconds,’ According to Shoppers
A block of cheese wrapped in paper being coated with room temperature butter.
Here’s How You Can Use Butter to Extend the Life of Your Cheese
fast food receipts with Wendy's, Chick-fil-A, and McDonald's logos
Here’s Why You Should Never Throw Out Your Fast Food Receipt
Aldi storefront with blue and red triangle overlay
Aldi Is Dropping Its 4th of July Grocery Prices 30% Lower Than the National Average This Week
Amazon Prime Day Yeti Drinkware and Coolers Tout
Stock Up on Discounted Yeti Drinkware and Coolers Ahead of Amazon Prime Day—Prices Start at Just $24
Amazonâs Secret Kitchen Outlet Is Overflowing With Early Prime Day Deals, and Prices Start at $4 Tout
Amazon’s Secret Kitchen Outlet Is Overflowing With Early Prime Day Deals, and Prices Start at $5