The $9 Way to Make Your Grill Look Brand-New’ Again

According to reviewers, they “work like magic.”

By
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin is a writer and editor. His work has appeared in Food & Wine, The Wall Street Journal, New York Magazine, Wired, The Daily Beast, and more. He covers a range of topics in the food space, including trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, sales, and product reviews.
Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on August 13, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

AR: Grill Brush tout
Photo:

Allrecipes / Amazon

After a summer filled with grilling, I’d be willing to bet your grill grates could use a nice scrub down. Even if you brush them down every time after you cook (as you should), there are still likely remnants of marinades from cookouts of weeks past just barely holding on.  

Thankfully, there’s a solution for this that requires little elbow grease and even less money. Right now, these simple blocks are $9 at Amazon, and shoppers say they “work like magic.”

Kelfuoya Elaziy Grill Griddle Cleaning Brick

Amazon

Buy it: Elaizy Grill Cleaning Block, 4-Pack, $9 (was $10); Amazon

These Elaizy Grill Cleaning Bricks are made from pumice stone, a material that is odorless and nontoxic, according to the brand. They are all relatively small, measuring just 2.8- by 1.5- by 3.9-inches, and each set comes with four of them. Since they are just bricks, they are completely wire-free, so you won’t have to worry about stray wires from your grill brush ending up in your food.

They are incredibly easy to use too. Just rub them on the grill after cooking, and they will help remove charred-on black bits from your grill grates. They are perfect for tackling grease, residue, and dirt, and won’t absorb any oils  because of their material. 

Amazon shoppers can’t stop gushing about this product, which has collected over 2,800 perfect ratings so far because of how easy to use and effective it is. One shopper says they had a very difficult time cleaning their grill, until they found this. “What a game changer,” they write, adding that you should “try this to bring the joy back into grilling.”

Another customer called these a “must have,” writing that they “left their grill looking brand-new.” And a third added that they “work like magic on tough, greasy, grimy grill grates.”

So what are you waiting for? Add these grilling bricks to your repertoire today and return your grill to its shining glory. After all, they’re only $9 at Amazon

At the time of publishing, the price was $9. 

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
I'm Convinced This One Lodge Tool Will Take My Grilling to the Next Level tout
I'm Convinced This One Lodge Tool Will Take My Grilling to the Next Level
Cuisinart Grill Press One-off Tout
This Cast Iron Tool Is the Secret to Perfect Smash Burgers, and It’s on Sale Right Now
Yellow and green zucchini, as well as zucchini blossom flowers sit on a blue tile surface.
The Easiest Way to Make Zucchini Taste So Much Better
AR: Cuisinart Grill Lights tout
My Dad Loves to Grill, and This Is the One Product He Can’t Live Without
male hand cleaning gas grill
How to Deep Clean Your Gas Grill, According to an Expert
editedScreen Shot 2017-06-01 at 4.19.49 PM
6 Canned Cocktails That Will Make Your Summer
wooden box of onions overhead
The Easiest Way to Make Onions Taste Better
Amazon GoodCook 15" x 10.5" Premium Nonstick Carbon Steel
This Now-$17 Pan Is the 'Secret to Achieving Maximum Crispiness' on Bacon, Chicken Wings, and More
Overhead shot of pork chops on a grill
This Internet Hack for Making a Grill Nonstick Was a Fail—But We Have a Fix
toasted sesame oil
6 Ways to Make the Most of Toasted Sesame Oil
Lemon Ricotta Pancakes with Blueberry Sauce
20 Ways to Make Your Pancakes Less Boring
sliced cucumbers salted and draining in a strainer set over a bowl
The Easiest Way to Make Cucumbers Taste So Much Better
Loft Apartment Kitchen
How to Make Your Kitchen More Relaxing
slice of Italian cream cheesecake with toppings
9 Ways to Turn Ricotta Into Cheesecake
Over the shoulder view of woman slicing beetroot into preserves jar in kitchen
8 Ways to Make Your Kitchen More Self-Sufficient
M&M's Cast of Characters
The New Purple M&M Character's Flavor Is Here and We Have Thoughts