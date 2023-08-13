The $9 Way to Make Your Grill Look Brand-New’ Again

After a summer filled with grilling, I’d be willing to bet your grill grates could use a nice scrub down. Even if you brush them down every time after you cook (as you should), there are still likely remnants of marinades from cookouts of weeks past just barely holding on.

Thankfully, there’s a solution for this that requires little elbow grease and even less money. Right now, these simple blocks are $9 at Amazon, and shoppers say they “work like magic.”

These Elaizy Grill Cleaning Bricks are made from pumice stone, a material that is odorless and nontoxic, according to the brand. They are all relatively small, measuring just 2.8- by 1.5- by 3.9-inches, and each set comes with four of them. Since they are just bricks, they are completely wire-free, so you won’t have to worry about stray wires from your grill brush ending up in your food.

They are incredibly easy to use too. Just rub them on the grill after cooking, and they will help remove charred-on black bits from your grill grates. They are perfect for tackling grease, residue, and dirt, and won’t absorb any oils because of their material.

Amazon shoppers can’t stop gushing about this product, which has collected over 2,800 perfect ratings so far because of how easy to use and effective it is. One shopper says they had a very difficult time cleaning their grill, until they found this. “What a game changer,” they write, adding that you should “try this to bring the joy back into grilling.”

Another customer called these a “must have,” writing that they “left their grill looking brand-new.” And a third added that they “work like magic on tough, greasy, grimy grill grates.”

So what are you waiting for? Add these grilling bricks to your repertoire today and return your grill to its shining glory. After all, they’re only $9 at Amazon.

