Our Favorite Eggo Collab Just Got Even Better

Food collabs are practically a dime a dozen nowadays, but that doesn’t mean we don’t geek out when we see our favorite brands working with some of our other favorites. Kellogg’s has been turning our heads recently with its fantastic brand partnerships—like Pop-Tarts Crocs and Buttery Chardonnay-infused Club Crackers—and the unique collaborations don’t stop there.

You might remember during the 2022 holiday season, Eggo released its first-ever liqueur, aptly named Eggo Nog, in partnership with Sugarlands Distilling Co.—a distillery based out of Gatlinburg, Tennessee. The creamy rum liqueur was a hit, so the two brands decided to create a new flavor—and this time, it’s one you can enjoy all year long.

Eggo and Sugarlands are introducing their new Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin’ Cream just in time for National Waffle Day on August 24. The new flavor is, well, just like it sounds—everything you love about a waffle brunch in creamy liqueur form.

Photo courtesy of Eggo

“Our distillery team crafted Eggo Brunch in a Jar to combine flavors of toasted Eggo waffles, rich maple syrup and notes of creamy butter, with a savory hint of bacon in every sip,” said Sugarlands’ Master Distiller Greg Eidam. “Eggo Brunch in a Jar is the perfect way to elevate weekend brunch with a fun cocktail or to enjoy classic brunch flavors during your well-deserved ‘me time’ in the evening.”

The new Eggo Brunch in a Jar will be available at select retailers nationwide starting August 15—you can find it near you by using Sugarlands’ locator tool.

We Tried Eggo Brunch in a Jar

Just like with Sugarlands’ Eggo Nog, I was invited for a first taste of Eggo Brunch in a Jar.

The team started by leading me through a tasting of the three individual Sippin’ Cream flavors they used to create the final product: waffles, bacon, and syrup. From there, I tried the final Eggo Brunch in a Jar—and while the three flavors didn’t really work on their own, together, they created the perfect harmony.

You get the sweetness from the syrup, a buttery kick from the waffles, and a slightly savory element from the bacon, which makes it the perfect complex liqueur to drink on its own over ice or mixed in a cocktail. While I was a fan of Sugarlands' Eggo Nog, I’d choose Eggo Brunch in a Jar first every time because of its drinkability on its own—and partly because it’s the only one with year-round availability.

Bailey Fink

While Sugarlands' new Sippin’ Cream is tasty on the rocks—think of it like a Baileys—it’s also a great addition to cocktails or simply spiking your coffee at brunch. I tried it in an Eggo-spresso Martini, and it was a delicious way to elevate the traditional espresso martini. But you can also find more recipe inspiration on Sugarlands’ site.

No matter how you choose to enjoy your Eggo Brunch in a Jar, we say “cheers” to you—or as our friends at Sugarlands like to say, “Sips up!”