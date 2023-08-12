I've Finally Found the Best Way to Keep My Famous Chocolate Chip Cookies Fresh and Soft for Days

Even after traveling by car, and then by ferry.

By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin is an Ecommerce Food Writer with a professional food background and a bachelor's degree in journalism. She previously worked at Insider as a fellow for the Home and Kitchen Reviews team.
Published on August 12, 2023

As a former professional baker, I'm known among my family and friends for always bringing a lot of baked goods. But, my brown butter chocolate chunk cookies is one item my entire family raves about. Like many cookies, they’re always best eaten the day I bake them. After that, they can lose their soft interior and crunchy exterior. 

This past weekend, however, I was on a mission to make them last. Over two dozen of them needed to travel on a car ride followed by a ferry ride, then be good to eat the following morning. I ended up grabbing these Rubbermaid Brilliance containers on a whim, and after making the journey, I realized they were the answer I’d been looking for all along. 

Buy it: Rubbermaid Brilliance 2-Piece 9.6-Cup Containers Set, $26 (was $30); Amazon

These containers (coupled with a good recipe) can really maintain the right crumb for a cookie.  The problem I was never able to solve was that too much air exposure causes all baked goods to dry out fast. These containers are perfect for the job. They were easy to use, kept the cookies fresh, and were easy to take on-the-go. 

This particular set comes with two large rectangular bases that are 9.6-quarts in volume (or roughly 12- by 8- by 7-inches each). The lids for both bases come with a built-in silicone ring, and two latches that secure onto the sides of the base container. When I push the lid on, I can almost hear the seal secure itself with a soft puff of air. This is a distinctive feature of these containers  — the lids create  a perfect air-tight seal, resulting in cookies that are as fresh as possible.  

When I opened the cookies up the next day, they were just as good as when I first baked them. Each cookie still had crisp edges, a soft, still gooey interior, and a fresh taste. Not only that, but I’d added pretzels into this batch, they were still nice and crunchy inside. I was getting compliments all day over how tasty they were. 

These containers were great for travel too, because they’re made with BPA-free plastic that keeps them lightweight and low-risk for breaking. Since the lid essentially becomes flush with the container base once you secure it, they don’t take up a ton of space and they’re easy to stack. I also love that they’re clear, so you can see exactly what’s inside. If you’re making smaller batches, there are plenty of other sizes to grab as well. 

While they are dishwasher-safe, I cleaned mine by hand since it just had cookie crumbs in it. But for gooier things (like the marshmallow-laden version of my cookies), a dishwasher run will come in handy. It’s not just me that loves them, we ranked the 10-piece set as our favorite food storage containers after testing nearly two dozen others. 

These containers truly helped keep my cookies fresh, and I can’t wait to use them again and again for my future bakes. For nonstop compliments on your very own cookies, score a set of your own now for just $26. You’ll be the most popular person at the party, trust me. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $26. 

