I’m a Shopping Writer, and These Are the Kitchen Deals I'm Eyeing This Labor Day

Since write about kitchen products all day long, I’m obsessed with tracking down the best deals on appliances and cookware. When I find a good deal, especially one that doesn’t come around often, I’m always tempted to add it to my shopping cart. That’s why I always look forward to Labor Day, when many top brands launch their last sales of the summer—and give me the opportunity to stock up on all the big ticket products I have been eyeing all year.

Right now, beautiful and functional cookware like a Staub cocotte and a Le Creuset kettle, have all been discounted up to 30% off across multiple retailers. With deals like these, I can give my kitchen a much needed refresh after the chaos of the summer, and outfit my kitchen with cookware to take on all my favorite fall recipes with ease. Keep scrolling to reveal my picks for the best kitchen deals to grab this Labor Day.

Editor-Approved Labor Day Deals

Staub Cast Iron 2.75-qt Round Cocotte, $260 (was $371); Target

Ember 10-Ounce Temperature Control Smart Mug, $115 (was $130); Amazon

Aarke Carbonator III Premium Seltzer Maker, $199 (was $229); Amazon

KitchenAid 7-Cup Food Processor, $80 (was $100); Amazon

Our Place Perfect Pot, $123 (was $165); Our Place

Le Creuset Demi Kettle and Mugs Set, $100 (was $132); Le Creuset

Pernille Rosenkilde Confetti Glass Pitcher, $30 (was $48); Anthropologie

Staub Cast Iron 2.75-Quart Round Cocotte

Target

Buy it: $260 (was $371); Target



I love my Lodge Dutch oven, so when I saw that this Staub cocotte was 30% off at Target, I knew I had to have it. With this enamel cast iron pot, I can slow cook crab bisque, or finally challenge myself to make boeuf bourguignon. I’m eager to invest in more enameled cast iron cookware (and you should be too) because it’s built to withstand high temperatures, and last for decades, so it really doesn’t need to be replaced frequently if at all. And the lid on this cocotte is specifically designed to retain moisture, so every dish comes out moist and sumptuous.

Ember 10-Ounce Temperature Control Smart Mug

Amazon

Buy it: $115 (was $130); Amazon



Right now, I’m all about the iced coffee but as I look forward to fall, I imagine all the hot tea and coffee I will be drinking. That’s why I really need to get my hands on the Ember mug. When its battery is fully charged, it can keep your drink hot (between 120°F - 145°F) for up to 80 minutes. You can also control and adjust the temperature from an app on your phone—plus, this smart mug remembers your last-used temperature setting and automatically turns on when it senses movement,. This year, I am finally done reaching for my coffee, only to find it’s gone cold.

Aarke Carbonator III Premium Seltzer Maker

Amazon

Buy it: $20 (was $35); Amazon



One of my favorite treats is flavored seltzer, and I end up spending probably too much money at the grocery store on cases of canned seltzer. I love this Aarke seltzer maker not only because it will save me money in the long run, but it also looks so sleek and futuristic. The stainless steel construction is more durable than plastic, and . it’s also one of the slimmest models out there, which saves countertop space. This soda maker has a precision nozzle that streams carbonated water directly into the bottle—no messes or splashes to clean up afterwards—which is why I think it's such a worthwhile investment.

KitchenAid 7-Cup Food Processor

Amazon

Buy it: $80 (was $100); Amazon



When I came across this discounted KitchenAid food processor, I was intrigued. I regularly use my KitchenAid stand mixer, so I can personally attest to the brand’s quality and longevity. This food processor has no fancy settings that I need to interpret, just three simple-to-use buttons on the front. And it has all the functions I need to make meal prep so much more seamless, from chop to puree, and shred and slice. Whether I need to grate a whole block of cheese for mac and cheese or tackle a big pile of onions and celery, this food processor is a handy kitchen assistant—and at just $80 it's a steal for such a big ticket appliance.

Our Place Perfect Pot

Our Place

Buy it: $123 (was $165); Our Place



Our Place makes such irresistible cookware. I already own the new Wonder Oven, and the brand’s Goodbye Summer sale is the best time to stock up on a couple more bestselling pieces. The Perfect Pot (like all Our Place cookware) is multifunctional, so it actually cuts down on the overall number of pots you need in your kitchen. It can fit a whole roast chicken, or deep fry fritters and chicken breasts. It’s also handy for a warming pot of chili too. Plus, I appreciate that the lid has a built-in strainer (eliminating the need for a colander, which means less dishes for me) and that it doubles as an attractive serving dish. It’s currently 25% percent off while the sale lasts.

Le Creuset Demi Kettle and Mugs Set

Le Creuset

Buy it: $100 (was $132); Le Creuset



Right now, there are so many deals available in Le Creuset’s sale section that it's hard to choose which one I love the most. But the truth is, I have been waiting all year for the demi kettle to go on sale—and right now it comes with two mugs, so it's a win-win. I love the kettle’s elegant and timeless design, and the fact that it's petite size means it can be displayed on my stove without taking space from the pans that are already there.

Pernille Rosenkilde Confetti Glass Pitcher

Anthropologie

Buy it: $30 (was $48) ; Anthropologie



Just because the weather is about to get chillier doesn’t mean I’m going to stop hosting dinner parties, and serving tools are a must. A cheerful, decorative pitcher is the best vessel for big batch cocktails, or a centerpiece of dried flowers. It adds character to the room and when you’re poured a beverage prepared just for the occasion from a pitcher it just feels more celebratory. With its confetti design, this one from Anthropologie is sure to set the mood at my next party.

