Kitchen Tips These Easy Italian Marinated Green Beans Are My Family's Go-To Potluck Side Dish They're a delicious family tradition — especially for spring and summer. By Nick DeSimone Published on June 27, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email Growing up in a big, Italian family, every event was a blowout — and of course, every great party needs food. Nearly every birthday, baptism, graduation, or party my family had was potluck-style. Someone would host and make enough food for everyone, and then 20+ old Italian ladies would show up with at least one side dish in tow. If it was between March and September, these green beans were on the menu. My Italian Grandmother's Trick for Cooking Perfect, Never-Mushy Zucchini A staple of Italian-American parties in the spring and summer months, these marinated green beans are the perfect side dish: salty, tangy, and fresh, with just a tinge of heat. Gardens are overflowing with green beans starting in the spring, and if you find yourself with a surplus from your own garden, the farmer's market, or the grocery store, this recipe is for you. With a bit of foresight, these green beans come together in less than 15 minutes and will be the hit of your summer party or barbecue. The recipe couldn't be easier, and the beans taste great cold, right out of the fridge, as well as at room temperature. The vinegar absorbs deeper into the beans the longer you let them sit; so, while these beans will be delicious after an hour or two, letting them marinate overnight creates the best flavor. This also means that leftovers just taste better and better the longer they go. My Grandmother's Simple Cabbage Salad Is Better Than Any Coleslaw You've Ever Tasted Go heavy with the herbs here — they bring so much dimension and flavor to this dish. Tearing the leaves by hand releases their fragrant oils without making them brown and soggy, and the mixture of herbs mixed into the beans paired with freshly torn herbs sprinkled over top gives you layers of intensity. The inclusion of balsamic vinegar here means you get that punchy acidity with just a whisper of sweetness. The vinegar also softens the beans a bit. So if your beans seem undercooked, don't worry — the vinegar will break them down slightly, resulting in the perfect texture after a night in the fridge. Italian Marinated Green Beans Ingredients 1 lb. fresh green beans⅓ cup olive oil3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar2 cloves garlic, crushedPinch of chili flakes or a small scoop of Calabrian chili pasteHandful of fresh basil, tornHandful of fresh mint, tornSalt and pepper, to taste Method Snap the stem ends off of green beans, also snapping the beans in half if they are too long to be bite-sized. Rinse briefly in a sieve.Fill a large pot with water, salt liberally, and bring to a boil.While your water is heating up, fill a large bowl with cold water and lots of ice.Once water is at a boil, add the green beans and blanch for 3 minutes. Drain immediately and transfer to the ice bath. After 5 minutes, drain again, removing ice from the sieve. In a bowl (that's large enough for all the green beans), add the oil, vinegar, garlic, chili flakes, half the basil, half the mint, and salt and pepper. Whisk to combine.Dump the beans into the marinade and toss to combine. Taste and adjust the seasoning and vinegar level.Refrigerate 8 hours or overnight, tossing a few times to ensure all beans are coated.When ready to serve, garnish with the rest of the basil and mint. The beans can be served cold or at room temperature.