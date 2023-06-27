These Easy Italian Marinated Green Beans Are My Family’s Go-To Potluck Side Dish

Growing up in a big, Italian family, every event was a blowout — and of course, every great party needs food. Nearly every birthday, baptism, graduation, or party my family had was potluck-style. Someone would host and make enough food for everyone, and then 20+ old Italian ladies would show up with at least one side dish in tow. If it was between March and September, these green beans were on the menu.



A staple of Italian-American parties in the spring and summer months, these marinated green beans are the perfect side dish: salty, tangy, and fresh, with just a tinge of heat. Gardens are overflowing with green beans starting in the spring, and if you find yourself with a surplus from your own garden, the farmer’s market, or the grocery store, this recipe is for you. With a bit of foresight, these green beans come together in less than 15 minutes and will be the hit of your summer party or barbecue. The recipe couldn’t be easier, and the beans taste great cold, right out of the fridge, as well as at room temperature. The vinegar absorbs deeper into the beans the longer you let them sit; so, while these beans will be delicious after an hour or two, letting them marinate overnight creates the best flavor. This also means that leftovers just taste better and better the longer they go.



Go heavy with the herbs here — they bring so much dimension and flavor to this dish. Tearing the leaves by hand releases their fragrant oils without making them brown and soggy, and the mixture of herbs mixed into the beans paired with freshly torn herbs sprinkled over top gives you layers of intensity. The inclusion of balsamic vinegar here means you get that punchy acidity with just a whisper of sweetness. The vinegar also softens the beans a bit. So if your beans seem undercooked, don’t worry — the vinegar will break them down slightly, resulting in the perfect texture after a night in the fridge.

Italian Marinated Green Beans



Ingredients

1 lb. fresh green beans

⅓ cup olive oil

3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

2 cloves garlic, crushed

Pinch of chili flakes or a small scoop of Calabrian chili paste

Handful of fresh basil, torn

Handful of fresh mint, torn

Salt and pepper, to taste



Method