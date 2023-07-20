Recipes Appetizers and Snacks Garlic Bread Recipes Easy, Cheesy Pull Apart Garlic Bread Be the first to rate & review! 1 Photo This cheesy pull apart garlic bread is easy to make with store-bought bread dough and flavored with lots of fresh herbs and garlic. By Nicole McLaughlin Nicole McLaughlin Nicole McLaughlin produces the educational and entertaining food series from Allrecipes; You Can Cook That. She is known for her relatability with the home-cook audience. With over 20 years in the culinary world, she is able to effectively deliver a bounty of knowledge, with a side of sarcastic wit. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on July 20, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Add Photo Prep Time: 15 mins Cook Time: 40 mins Cool Time: 5 mins Total Time: 1 hr Servings: 6 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients cooking spray 1 stick salted butter, softened 2 cloves garlic, minced 2 tablespoons fresh chopped herbs, such as basil and/or parsley 2 (11-oz package) refrigerated French bread loaf dough 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese Directions Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F ( 175 degrees C). Lightly coat an 8.5 to 9 inch loaf pan with cooking spray. Combine butter, garlic, and herbs in a medium bowl and stir until well blended. Unroll 1 can of bread dough onto a flat surface. Spread half of butter mixture over the dough and sprinkle with 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese and 1 cup of mozzarella. Cut the dough into 12 squares. Repeat with remaining dough, butter, and cheeses. Stack the dough squares on top of each other and arrange them in the prepared baking dish. Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown and cooked through in the center, 40 to 50 minutes. If bread becomes too dark, loosely cover with foil halfway through baking. Allow bread to cool about 5 minutes before removing the loaf to a serving tray. Dotdash Meredith Video Studios I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 668 Calories 26g Fat 85g Carbs 25g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 668 % Daily Value * Total Fat 26g 33% Saturated Fat 14g 72% Cholesterol 63mg 21% Sodium 1335mg 58% Total Carbohydrate 85g 31% Dietary Fiber 3g 12% Total Sugars 8g Protein 25g Vitamin C 0mg 2% Calcium 330mg 25% Iron 6mg 35% Potassium 239mg 5% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Easy, Cheesy Pull Apart Garlic Bread