Stock Up on Discounted Yeti Drinkware and Coolers Ahead of Amazon Prime Day—Prices Start at Just $24

Yeti undoubtedly makes some of the most beloved outdoor gear there, but the brand’s drinkware and coolers—which are legendary for their ability to regulate the temperature of any liquid stored inside them—rarely go on sale.

Thankfully, you don’t have to wait until Amazon Prime Day, which is happening from July 11 to July 12 this year, to score great deals on Yeti gear that you can take camping, boating, and to the park and the beach this summer. Below, find eight of our picks for the best deals on Yeti gear to shop right now with prices starting at just $24.

Best Early Prime Day Deals on Yeti Gear

Rambler 30-Ounce Tumbler

Amazon

Buy it: $38 (was $46); Amazon

This classic Yeti tumbler can be used for anything from water to iced coffee to cold beer. Like all Yeti tumblers and mugs, it's built with double-wall insulation so your beverages stay the same temperature for hours. You can bring it pretty much everywhere—not just on hikes and camping, but also work. And because it's made from durable stainless steel, it won’t dent or chip even if you drop it.

This Tumbler has earned more than 77,000 five-star ratings, and plenty of praise, from shoppers. One reviewer loves it because it doesn’t leak and how easy it is to clean. They added that it’s “one of the biggest life changing things [they] own.” Another shopper wrote that it's worth the higher price tag than other tumblers because it keeps “drinks hot for hours,” and it’s “extremely durable.”

Rambler 14-Ounce Mug

Amazon

Buy it: $24 (was $30); Amazon

This bestselling compact mug is great because it won’t take up too much room. It’s perfect for sipping tea or coffee around a campfire, especially because the vacuum insulation ensures that your drink won’t get cold, even in chilly weather. And like almost all Yeti drinkware, this mug comes equipped with a magnet that slides over the opening to prevent spills. Shoppers have given this mug more than 9,300 perfect ratings at Amazon. One very happy reviewer even wrote, “I don’t know what brand of magic they use, but this keeps my coffee warm all day.”

Daytrip Lunch Bag

Amazon

Buy it: $80 (was $107); Amazon

This soft cooler is a compact alternative to bulky hard coolers, especially for short trips. It’s spacious enough that any type of food, from sandwiches to produce, can be stored inside, without getting wet. The magnetic closure keeps the lunch bag’s interior temperature consistent. And when it’s not in use it can be folded up and clipped together so it saves on space, too.

Rambler 10-Ounce Wine Tumbler

Amazon

Buy it: $25 (was $35); Amazon

Anyone who has accidentally broken a wine glass on the patio or in the backyard on a breezy summer night will appreciate what a genius invention the Yeti wine tumbler is. Made from the same dent-resistant stainless steel material as the mugs and tumblers, if you drop it on the ground it won’t be damaged. And unlike other wine drinkware that have open tops, which can lead to messy spills and stains, the wine tumbler also features MagSlider closure so that you won’t lose a drop of your drink if the tumbler tips over.

Rambler 16-Ounce Tall Can Insulator

Amazon

Buy it: $25 (was $35); Amazon

This Yeti tall can insulator is a step above all other Koozies because it's made from thick gauge stainless steel rather than foam. Not only will it keep your beverage cold even when you’re spending the day at the beach, but it won’t be damaged if it's dropped. One shopper who loves it wrote, “It keeps your beer cold until the last sip.”

Hopper Flip Soft Cooler

Amazon

Buy it: $300 (was $354); Amazon

A reliable soft cooler like this one makes camping and going to the beach much more fun. It lets you bring all your favorite snacks and drinks along without worrying about melting ice and soggy sandwiches. Yeti’s soft coolers use closed-cell foam, which is superior at retaining cold temperatures. According to the brand, the lid is equipped with a leak proof zipper, and sunlight can’t penetrate the waterproof exterior, so nothing inside gets warmer than it should.

Rambler 10-Ounce Lowball

Amazon

Buy it: $34 (was $40); Amazon

This mini tumbler with more than 18,300 five-star ratings is as useful as it is adorable. It’s perfect to fit a couple sips of whiskey to enjoy by the fire, whether you’re in the mountains or your own backyard. However, it’s also ideal for a small cup of coffee in the morning. One shopper called it “perfect,” and wrote it’s “super easy to clean,” and “will not fade, crack, chip or peel.”

Rambler 26-Ounce Water Bottle

Amazon

Buy it: $40 (was $45); Amazon

This heavy duty water bottle features the brand’s “chug cap,” which makes it easier (and less messy) to drink while on the go. The cap can be unscrewed from the top of the bottle so that the bottle can be filled with ice before you get moving. This water bottle has earned 22,600 five-star ratings thanks to how reliably it keeps beverages cold. One shopper wrote that these water bottles are “built like tanks,” while another shopper added that it keeps ice frozen for “for well over 12 hours.”

